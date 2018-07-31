Piccolo Children’s Clothing Boutique a “Dream Come True,” Says Silva on LIVE
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
For nearly two decades, Silva worked at children’s clothing store Teddy Bearskins in Barrington, and today she owns the store that replaced her former employer.
Her journey to owning her own store started with not one, but two banks turning her down for a loan, but she connected with state and business start-up resources and over a nearly one-year period was able to put together the financing.
The biggest challenge — properly managing inventory.
The greatest success — having her 90-plus year parents come to the store and see their daughter owning her own business.
In the long-term, Silva hopes to expand and have multiple locations.
This segment of Small Biz is a sponsored content partnership between GoLocal and RI Commerce Corporation.
