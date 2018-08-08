LIVE: URI’s Brownell Honored at 2018 RIIFF

In honor of her decades of service to Rhode Island arts, the Rhode Island International Film Festival is dedicating its 2018 season to Dean Emeritus Winnie Brownell of the University of Rhode Island’s College of Arts and Sciences.

In addition, the festival’s founder has also named an ongoing scholarship in her honor, to be awarded to a member of URI’s Film Studies program.

Since her retirement from the university a year ago, Brownell has been busy, serving on seven committees across the state including the Rhode Island Historical Society, URI’s International Engineering Program, and the URI Harrington School Advisory Board, as well as enjoying time with her young grandchildren.

“I’m just as busy now as I was when I was dean!” Brownell said with a laugh.

Brownell has been a key member of RIIFF since its founding decades ago, serving on the board and helping launch it into the prestigious, international event it is today.

In many ways, she did the same for arts and humanities programs at URI, advocating for funding and improvements to the college as well as helping to launch new programs, including Film Studies.

One of her greatest regrets, she says, was that she was unable to bring about the improvement of the Fine Arts Center on the Kingston campus during her tenure as dean.

“It’s such an important building with such wonderful performances spaces,” Brownell said of the dated building. “It’s used for so many different events and it really needs to be completely redesigned.”

While repairs have not yet begun on the building, Brownell said she has spearheaded projects for its improvement, including a five-year plan to rebuild most of the building while keeping the performance spaces intact, a project she says will save the state millions of dollars in debt service.

