Democratic Women’s Caucus Leader Raises Questions About Party’s Leadership
Saturday, December 16, 2017
"This was a meeting of the nomination committee -- we had one or two interviews until Executive Director Kevin [Olasanyoe] came in and pulled out [Senator] Goldin and said he wanted a staff member there," said Kallman. "We said no, this is only open to the nominating committee. He said either let us in, or you can leave. We stood up and left."
"A group of women don't need to be supervised to ensure we have integrity," said Kallman. "We heard there were concerns about the integrity of the process, which I find deeply offensive and entirely unfounded -- in the climate that we're living, it seemed like exactly the wrong reaction. But we were able to get the business done we were able to get done."
Bigger Picture
"What has been made clear in the last couple of months not just in RI but nationally - the Democratic party has a lot of rifts and we need some real work to heal that," said Kallman. "The events of last night shook an already fragile confidence. I'm a Democrat and a proud, Progressive Democrat and this party needs to come together on inclusion and women's issues."
"What was disturbing was that the women's caucus came together for a specific purpose -- the events [Thursday] underscored the need for this caucus," said Kallman. "As a party nationally and locally we're doing a reckoning of what it means to be a Democrat these days."
