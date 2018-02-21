Wednesday on LIVE: Bestselling Author Bloom, Cartoonist Parisi, & Rep. Amore Talks Guards at Schools

New York Times Bestselling author Amy Bloom joins Molly O’Brien on Wednesday’s LIVE to talk about her newest historical fiction novel, "White Houses" which tells the remarkable love story of journalist Lorena Hickok and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Bloom is the author of the bestselling and acclaimed “Away; Come to Me.” She has written for The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, Vogue, and Slate, among other publications, earning a National Magazine Award.

Award-winning cartoonist Mark Parisi is known for his “Off The Mark” cartoons that have been published since 1987. Parisi joins LIVE to talk about his latest venture as an author and the “Marty Pants” book series with HarperCollins.



Bonnie Epstein with the Rhode Island Museum of Science and Art will be talking about how children can look at challenges and creative solutions for sustainable living.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m, State Representative Gregg Amore will be on LIVE to talk about bills he will introduce addressing school resource officers and security upgrades, during the news and politics show with GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle.

GoLocal LIVE, watch or listen 3-5 p.m.



