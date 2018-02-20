Tuesday on LIVE: Five For Fighting’s Ondrasik and Historian Andrade-Watkins

Tuesday on LIVE Chart-topping, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting, will chat with Arts & Entertainment host Ava Gaudet about his upcoming tour and appearance at The Greenwich Odeum on March 17.

The multi-platinum selling musician, best known for his hit single “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” has been a mainstay in the music since bursting on the scene 15 years ago. The well-rounded performer is more than just music, as he’ll also discuss his sports fandom, extensive charity work and public speaking engagements on LIVE.

John Taraborelli of the public art organization, The Avenue Concept, will talk about Peruvian artist Peruko Ccopacatty’s incredible 20-year journey to getting his art installation displayed in Providence’s Kennedy Plaza.

Executive Chair of the RI Film and Television Office Steven Feinberg, will talk about Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival’s Oscar viewing event, The Red Carpet Experience.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m., GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle will host Jennifer Lawless at American University, to talk DC politics and more. On Monday, Lawless announced she accepted a position at the University of Virginia - as an endowed chair -- to start in 2018.

Claire Andrade-Watkins, PhD, Professor of Film and Africana Studies at Emerson College and past Visiting Scholar at Brown University, will be in studio to discuss the "Black Panther" phenomenon and historical and emerging trends about representations of Africana narratives on the screen -- in Hollywood and beyond.

