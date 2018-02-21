Second Wave of Artists Announced for 2018 Newport Jazz Festival

The second wave of artists for the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival has been announced.

"This Second Wave of artists is so indicative of the exciting direction we're building towards with this year's Newport Jazz lineup - artists like BADBADNOTGOOD and Grace Kelly represent the innovative spirit that is alive and well in jazz, while Tony Allen and The DIVA Jazz Orchestra prove Newport is THE place for the top jazz talent. Add to that, the double dose of Pat Metheny and José James, who both will perform Friday night at the Casino and Saturday at the Fort, this is shaping up to be a lineup for the ages,” said Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation.

The second wave lineup is as follows:

Friday, August 3 | Fort Adams State Park

BADBADNOTGOOD

The DIVA Jazz Orchestra

Tony Allen

Saturday, August 4 | Fort Adams State Park

Pat Metheny with Antonio Sanchez, Linda May Han Oh & Gwilym Simcock

Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers

Trio 3 (Oliver Lake, Reggie Workman, Andrew Cyrille)

Grace Kelly

Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Sunday, August 5 | Fort Adams State Park

Ambrose Akinmusire's Origami Harvest

Black Art Jazz Collective

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival will run from August 3 to August 5 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

