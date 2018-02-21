Second Wave of Artists Announced for 2018 Newport Jazz Festival
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
"This Second Wave of artists is so indicative of the exciting direction we're building towards with this year's Newport Jazz lineup - artists like BADBADNOTGOOD and Grace Kelly represent the innovative spirit that is alive and well in jazz, while Tony Allen and The DIVA Jazz Orchestra prove Newport is THE place for the top jazz talent. Add to that, the double dose of Pat Metheny and José James, who both will perform Friday night at the Casino and Saturday at the Fort, this is shaping up to be a lineup for the ages,” said Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation.
The second wave lineup is as follows:
Friday, August 3 | Fort Adams State Park
BADBADNOTGOOD
The DIVA Jazz Orchestra
Tony Allen
Saturday, August 4 | Fort Adams State Park
Pat Metheny with Antonio Sanchez, Linda May Han Oh & Gwilym Simcock
Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
Trio 3 (Oliver Lake, Reggie Workman, Andrew Cyrille)
Grace Kelly
Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
Sunday, August 5 | Fort Adams State Park
Ambrose Akinmusire's Origami Harvest
Black Art Jazz Collective
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Nate Smith + KINFOLK
Newport Jazz Festival
The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival will run from August 3 to August 5 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Tickets are on sale now.
Click here for more information.
2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Saturday Highlights
Day two of the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival continued its weekend of timeless jazz performances at Fort Adams State Park yesterday.
