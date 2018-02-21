Welcome! Login | Register

Second Wave of Artists Announced for 2018 Newport Jazz Festival

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Pat Metheny will play Saturday at Newport Jazz

The second wave of artists for the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival has been announced.

"This Second Wave of artists is so indicative of the exciting direction we're building towards with this year's Newport Jazz lineup - artists like BADBADNOTGOOD and Grace Kelly represent the innovative spirit that is alive and well in jazz, while Tony Allen and The DIVA Jazz Orchestra prove Newport is THE place for the top jazz talent. Add to that, the double dose of Pat Metheny and José James, who both will perform Friday night at the Casino and Saturday at the Fort, this is shaping up to be a lineup for the ages,”  said Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation.

The second wave lineup is as follows:

Friday, August 3 | Fort Adams State Park

BADBADNOTGOOD
The DIVA Jazz Orchestra
Tony Allen

 

Saturday, August 4 | Fort Adams State Park

Pat Metheny with Antonio Sanchez, Linda May Han Oh & Gwilym Simcock
Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
Trio 3 (Oliver Lake, Reggie Workman, Andrew Cyrille)
Grace Kelly
Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

 

Sunday, August 5 | Fort Adams State Park

Ambrose Akinmusire's Origami Harvest
Black Art Jazz Collective
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Nate Smith + KINFOLK

 

Newport Jazz Festival

The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival will run from August 3 to August 5 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here for more information.

 

2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Saturday Highlights

Day two of the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival continued its weekend of timeless jazz performances at Fort Adams State Park yesterday. 

Dominick Farinacci

Prev Next

DJ Logic's Project Logic

Prev Next

Jazz 100: The Music of Dizzy Mongo & Monk

Prev Next

Jason Palmer's Berklee Septet

Prev Next

Uri Caine Trio

Prev Next

Vijay Iyer Sextet

Prev Next

Christian McBride Big Band

Prev Next

Rhiannon Giddens

Prev Next

Benny Golson Quartet

Prev Next

Flying Toward The Sound: For Geri, With Love

Prev Next

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Prev Next

Antonio Sanchez & Migration

Prev Next

Henry Threadgill Zooid

Prev Next

Snarky Puppy

Prev Next

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

Prev Next

RI Music Education Association Sr. All-State Jazz Ensemble

Prev Next
 
 

