slides: Patty Smyth & Scandal Rock The Greenwich Odeum

Monday, April 30, 2018

Scandal, led by Patty Smyth, brought their upbeat style of new wave/rock to The Greenwich Odeum last Saturday.

The band, including original guitarist Keith Mack, performed before a packed house. Smyth and company played their classic early 80’s hits “Warrior” and “Goodbye to You.”

The band was on the mark, and Smyth’s voice and energy were as strong as ever.

GoLocalProv was there to seize a night of vintage rock.

