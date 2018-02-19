Monday on LIVE: Foolproof’s Garrison, Blueprint 5’s Fortier, & Business Monday

President and founder of Foolproof Brewing Company , Nick Garrison joins Molly O’Brien on Monday’s LIVE to talk about recently launching the Foolproof brand outside of New England.

Jim Fortier of Blueprint 5 joins us in the studio to showcase the latest in men’s fashion, and will announce the launch of new lines to be carried at the East Greenwich high-end retail location.

The Providence City Archives contains one of the complete collections of municipal records in the nation.

They include records that date back to 1636 and range to present time. Providence City Archivist Caleb Horton joins LIVE to talk about the Archives and about the 2018 Black History Month Exhibit: Home? The Housing Struggle in Providence From 1950 through Today.

Business Monday starts at 4 p.m.

GoLocal CEO Josh Fenton tackles the latest in business news starting at 4 p.m.

Business Innovation Factory's Saul Kaplan joins Business Monday to discuss everything innovation.

Business Monday is sponsored by Deepwater Wind.

Watch or Listen to GoLocal LIVE 3-5 p.m.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.