Friday on LIVE: Designer Artise, URI Professor Engelhart, & Speech Therapist Romeo

Designer Bridgett Artise of Born Again Vintage joins LIVE on Friday to talk about her newest line to be debuted at STYLEWEEK Northeast and give inspiration on sustainable fashion.

Featured in Glamour, Good Housekeeping and on Refinery29, Artise reinvents, reuses and recycles clothing in beautiful ways.

She’ll talk about being a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and her book “Born Again Vintage: 25 ways to deconstruct, reinvent and recycle your wardrobe”.



Is Rhode Island sinking? Associate Professor in the Geosciences department at the University of Rhode Island Simon Engelhart Ph.D., joins LIVE to talk our sinking state and sea-level rise in Rhode Island. He’ll share new research and talk about which communities are most vulnerable.

Rachel Romeo a Speech-Language Pathologist and Ph.D. candidate at Harvard and MIT’s joint program in Speech and Hearing Bioscience and Technology joins LIVE to talk about new research that shows engaging children in conversation is more important for brain development than talking to them.

News and politics starts at 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Bryant University Senior Jacob Lewtan will be in the studio with News Editor Kate Nagle to discuss his role in organizing the Bryant University Northeast Entrepreneurship Conference taking place on March 3 -- which will feature Steve Forbes and Craig Dubitsky -- the founder of Hello products and Eos, known for its spherical lip balm.

The event is open to all students -- and members of the community.



