10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - March 6, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Jane My name is Jane. And by no way am I plain... I am a 6 year old short, squat and sweet female bully-breed dog looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home with teens or adults only as sometimes people make me nervous. I am working on some reactivity to dogs with the help of my trainer friend Jim! My adopters will go home with 3 free training sessions through our LEAP Fund program. I do well with cats so a home with cats would be okay! Come on in and fall in love with me! Read More Prev Next Powder Puff Hi there, my name is Powder Puff. I am a 9 year old medium sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home as the only pet but I LOVE kids. Don't let my age fool you, I am still an active, spunky girl who loves to go for walks and play around. I am heartworm positive and undergoing treatment. I also am working with my friend Heather of Outbound Hounds on my reactivity around other dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today. Read More Prev Next Pippin My name is Pippin. I am a 2 year old small mixed breed male. I enjoy hanging out with other dogs and would do well in a home with one. I can be nervous with strangers but with the help of some treats, warms up quickly. If you are interested in me, come on in and meet me! Read More Prev Next Lou Ferrigno Meet Lou Ferrigno! Lou is known around here for his muscular buns and his adorably goofy sit. He was found as a stray so we do not have any medical or behavioral history on him. He is a social, goofy boy who does need to work on some basic obedience. Luckily, he is very smart and responsive to training so with some time and consistency - he will be a great companion for an adopter. He would do best in a home with older children and possibly another dog. He can get a little excited around other dogs and may hump them. Need a crossfit partner? Lou may outlift you! Read More Prev Next Beau My name is Beau. I am a 10 year old large sized mixed breed male. I am a sweet boy who enjoys going for a nice walk and then relaxing with my friends. I would do best in a home as an only dog but could possibly live with children or a cat. Come on in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Tails My name is Tails and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady looking for a special home to pamper me and keep me healthy on my medications. Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Lucy My name is Lucy and I am a 5 year old female. I am a lady with a lot of spunk and personality, what some people might call "tortitude". My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Penny My name is Penny and I am 1 year old female. I am a very special lady with some special medical considerations and am looking for a loving, quiet home to give me lots of love and attention. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Missy My name is Missy and I am an 8 year old front-declawed female. I am a mellow and low-key lady that's looking for similar qualities in a new human. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Taboo My name is Taboo and I am a 14 year old female. I am a mellow senior lady looking for a nice retirement home. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev

