Dr. Rajiv Kumar: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016

The Shape-Up RI founder has come a long way - and fortunately for Rhode Island, has come back to his roots

From launching the successful workplace wellness program in Rhode Island over ten years ago, to growing it into a regional and now global healthcare leader, Kumar recently piqued the interest — and backing - of British entrepreneur Richard Branson’s Virgin Pulse, who acquired Shape Up this past February.

Fast forward to December, when Virgin Pulse just announced it will be bringing 300 new jobs to Rhode Island in the next five years. Not bad for a kid who dropped out of med school, got his start by winning state and Brown University business plan competitions, and is now proving to be a substantial economic catalyst for not just Providence, but the State of Rhode Island (all while going back to med school, to boot).

"Prior to its acquisition by Virgin Pulse, ShapeUp benefited immensely from strong partnerships with the Rhode Island state government, local institutions and community leaders. I'm thrilled that Virgin Pulse saw the potential that exists here and decided not only to stay, but to grow our footprint in this supportive and vibrant community," said Dr. Kumar, who now serves as the Chief Medical Office for Virgin Pulse.

And elected officials are just as thrilled — if not more so.

"When Virgin Pulse bought ShapeUp, the worst kept secret among business leaders was that they were looking to move north to Boston,” said Governor Raimondo. “Instead of losing 65 good-paying jobs to Boston, we're going to create nearly 300.”

Kumar might have been focused on the health of workplace employees, but he impacted the health of Rhode Island's economy just as much, if not more.

Related Slideshow: 16 Who Made a Difference in RI in 2016

Prev Next Dr. Rajiv Kumar: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016 The Shape-Up RI founder has come a long way - and fortunately for Rhode Island, has come back to his roots From launching the successful workplace wellness program in Rhode Island over ten years ago, to growing it into a regional and now global healthcare leader, Kumar recently piqued the interest — and backing - of British entrepreneur Richard Branson’s Virgin Pulse, who acquired Shape Up this past February. READ THE REST OF THE STORY Prev Next Dorian Murray: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016 No one may have had more of an impact in 2016 on Rhode Island — and the rest of the world — than 8 year old Dorian Murray. Murray, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer at the age of four, had wished to become famous -- and in the process inspired people around the globe with his courageous battle. Sports stars, music stars, television celebrities and more all posted photos to Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #DSTRONG. READ MORE HERE Prev Next Julie Lynn Cardinal: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016 At the beginning of 2016, women were still not allowed to be full members of the Westerly Yacht Club. And one woman - Julie Lynn Cardinal — with a very public pronouncement after a vote upheld the males-only policy, helped to change that. As GoLocal reported: The club, which was officially formed in 1928, allows women to take part in club activities and hold leadership positions, but voted again Thursday night to maintain the males-only membership status quo. READ MORE HERE Prev Next Steve Frias: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016 The hottest race in 2016 in Rhode Island was undeniably the contest between Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello and Republican challenger Steve Frias in District 15 in Cranston. The Republicans went all in on Frias, in an effort to knock out the most powerful Democrat — and elected official — in state politics. And Frias used the opportunity to push a number of issues — from pressing the Speaker on his position on then-Representative John Carnevale (when he was found not to live where he said he lived), to pushing for a line item veto, to keeping 38 Studios front and center when Governor Raimondo continued to refuse to direct the State Police to release the interview documents, and more. READ MORE HERE Prev Next Benros, Arffa, Forbes, and Martin: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016 Rosinha Benros, Phyllis Arffa, Lee Forbes, and Deena Martin had all owned restaurants at Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket — and all went out of business at the hands of developer and landlord Lance Robbins. So when the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation announced this fall that Robbins’ Urban Smart Growth would be getting $3.6 million in tax credits to expand loft construction at the location, they decided they were not going to be silent. READ MORE HERE Prev Next Stefan Pryor: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016 He was everywhere in 2016 in Rhode Island - from large deals to big controversies, and oftentimes in places somewhere in between. If big business decisions were being made that involved state investment - and state taxpayer dollars — Pryor was there alongside the Governor making the announcements. Pryor, the Secretary of Commerce, had touted the unveiling of the $5 million tourism campaign that quickly fell into chaos when footage of Iceland was found used in the video; multiple errors were found on the website, and Tourism Chief Betsy Wall was ousted from her position less than six months after coming on board (and a gag-order was issued to keep Commerce employees from talking about her departure afterwards — ouch). READ MORE HERE Prev Next Dylan Molloy: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016 Brown lacrosse star Dylan Molloy led the Bears to their first Final Four appearance since 1994 and then played the Final Four game against Maryland with a broken foot and scored two goals. Following the season, Molloy was named the winner of the Tewaaraton Award, recognizing him as the top men's college lacrosse player in the country. He is the first ever Brown player to win the award and only the third Ivy League player. READ MORE HERE Prev Next Joe Wilson, Jr.: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016 In 2016, racial tensions heated up at Trinity Rep when members of the Brown University theater community criticized Trinity Rep for racial implications of casting decisions in its production of Oklahoma! as well as recent plays. In May, GoLocal reported of the silent protest that took place outside the theater: Matriculating Brown/Trinity MFA student Adrian Blount was one of the students who spearheaded a silent protest outside the theater on Sunday before a performance of Oklahoma! READ MORE HERE Prev





























Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.