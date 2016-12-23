The Cellar: Versatile Holiday Wines

During the holiday season I am often asked what wines to pair with various dishes. Now while individual pairings obviously depend on what is served and how it is prepared, there are some rules that I consider universal – and with that wines that (generally speaking) work better than others.

When looking for a versatile white food-wine I almost always look at Italy first. In no other country does food and wine go more hand-in-hand. This week’s featured white wine is a blend from the tiny region of Colline Teatine located in Abruzzo just east of Rome. Masciarelli’s 2014 Villa Gemma Bianco is a traditional white blend from this area made of the indigenous Trebbiano, Cococciola and Chardonnay. This medium-bodied wine is vinified in stainless steel in order to maintain its freshness. It displays an alluring mix of ripe stone fruit (think peaches and apricots) with minerality, as well as an uplifting spritz of acidity. Great stuff!

In picking my holiday red I have to consider it pairing with both Prime Rib and Beef Brisket, so I am going with a wine I am sure will please everyone; the $20ish 2014 B.R. Cohn ‘Silver Label’ Cabernet Sauvignon (with 12% Merlot). The grapes in this wine are sourced from hillside vineyards in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties, as well as from the Cohn family’s own Olive Hill Estate Vineyard. Hints of ripe red and dark fruit are complimented by hints of savory herbs and sweet oak. Medium plus bodied with fine, soft tannins and a long lingering finish.

Other wines to consider include traditionally-made sparkling wines, such as French Cremants or Spanish Reserve Cavas, and Pinot Noirs from cool to moderate climates such as Oregon and New Zealand’s Central Otago. The yeasty flavors in quality bubbles compliment most lean white meats while the bubbles cut through soups and rich sauces. Bubbles also compliment salads and can obviously be enjoyed by themselves. Cool and moderate climate Pinot Noirs are super versatile as well. These often medium-bodied wines display a good balance of red and blue fruit with hints of savory herbs and earth. What’s important in these wines is that they aren’t too ripe or oaky, but that have the all-important acidity.

Steffen Rasch is a Certified Sommelier and Specialist of Wine. Learn about wine in person by signing up for one of his tastings at the Providence Wine Academy.

