Pot au Feu Restaurant to Host Cooking Class

Feu Restaurant au Pot in downtown Providence will host a one-day cooking class featuring professional instruction for Amateur Cooks.

The Class

The class takes place on Sunday, January 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and costs $495.

The price includes personal instruction, all class materials, and a chef’s coat.

The class also includes lunch, a wine seminar, and a wine tasting.

And, the class concludes with a five-course graduation dinner for four.

