Newport Burger Bender Contest Set to Return for 2nd Edition

The Newport Berger Bender is set to return for its second edition.

This year’s contest was open to an increased 30 entries with the contest filling up in just weeks.

“It’s clear that there’s even more enthusiasm – and friendly competition – among the chefs and restaurateurs this go-around. There are some truly inventive burgers being planned specifically for the Newport Burger Bender and if I have one piece of advice for the public it’s this: come hungry,” said Brittany Lauro, Discover Newport’s social media manager, and the contest’s organizer.

The contest will run from February 16 to February 25, coinciding with the Newport Winter Festival.

Newport Burger Bender

The Contest challenges local restaurants to compete for the “Newport Burger Bender Best Burger” title, burger bragging rights and the Burger Bender trophy.

The burger with the most votes at the end of the contest will be crowned the winner.

Defending champion Jo’s American Bistro is back with a barbecue spice-infused natural ground beef burger topped with roasted jalapeno peppers, barbecue glazed house pork belly and melted cheddar cheese topped with frizzled onion straws and drizzled with Carolina-style "Que" sauce served on a griddle-toasted Kaiser bulkie roll.

Diners can tag their burger photos on social media with the hashtag #NPTrightnow. Tagged photos will be automatically entered to win giveaways from Discover Newport. The public can vote throughout the entirety of the contest.

To vote, click here.

Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Need to Eat in RI Before You Die

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.