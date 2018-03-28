Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Grilled Lamb Chops

Ingredients for the sauce puree

½ cup fresh mint leaves

½ cup basil leaves

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the lamb, grill;

8 lamb loin chops, seasoned with salt and black pepper (about 5-6 ounces each)

Directions

Preheat grill to medium-high. Brush grill grate with oil. Meanwhile combine mint, basil, oil, vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, and salt in food processor, until smooth. Grill lamb chops for 4 minutes per side for a medium-rare temperature. Transfer to a baking sheet, and cover with foil. Let lamb rest for 5 minutes. Serve chops with sauce.

Mediterranean cuscus

Makes 4 -6 servings

Boil 1 cup of water with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and remove from heat. Pour in 1 cup of cuscus and ½ cup of frozen or fresh peas when in season. Allow cuscus to stand until liquid is absorbed, about 5-6 minutes. Cool cuscus for 5 minutes. Stir in ½ cup crumbled feta cheese, ¼ cup toasted pine nuts, 2 tablespoons minced lemon zest, and adjust the flavors with salt and pepper to taste. Fluff cuscus with a fork and serve next to the grilled lamb chops.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog