Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Barley Minestrone

When the weather's cold, a big pot of soup simmering on the stove warms the heart as well as the hearth. Adding some whole grain barley to the pot will improve your health along with the flavor of whatever soup or stew you're cooking. In addition to its robust flavor, barley's claim to nutritional fame is based on its being a very good source of molybdenum, manganese, dietary fiber, and selenium, and a good source of copper, vitamin B1, chromium, phosphorus, magnesium, and niacin. Barley is a wonderfully versatile cereal grain with a rich nutlike flavor and an appealing chewy, pasta-like consistency. Its appearance resembles wheat berries, although it is slightly lighter in color. Sprouted barley is naturally high in maltose, a sugar that serves as the basis for both malt syrup sweeteners. When fermented, barley is used as an ingredient in beer and other alcoholic beverages.

Serves 4

Ingredients

7 ounces pearl barley

1 bouillon cube (beef or chicken)

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, minced

½ cup Italian parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped

1 tablespoon marjoram, finely chopped

1 ham bone, with some meat in it

2 potatoes, peeled and cut into wedges

1 carrot, peeled and sliced into thin disks

Salt and white pepper to taste

Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

Directions

Soak the barley for about 30 minutes. Put it in a pot with 8 cups of cold water with the bouillon cube; bring to a boil, then simmer for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil, and add onion, ¼ cup of parsley, the rosemary, the marjoram. Saute until onion is golden. Add this mixture to the barley along with the ham bone, the potatoes and the carrots. Adjust the seasonings and the flavors with salt and pepper, and cook for about 30 minutes. Remove the bone, cut off any remaining meat, and add it to the soup. Serve immediately, garnished with remaining parsley and grated Parmigiano.

History

Barley originated in Ethiopia and Southeast Asia, where it has been cultivated for more than 10,000 years. Barley was used by ancient civilizations as a food for humans and animals, as well as to make alcoholic beverages; the first known recipe for barley wine dates back to 2800 BC in Babylonia. In addition, since ancient times, barley water has been used for various medicinal purposes.

Barley played an important role in ancient Greek culture as a staple bread-making grain as well as an important food for athletes, who attributed much of their strength to their barley-containing training diets. Roman athletes continued this tradition of honoring barley for the strength that it gave them. Gladiators were known as hordearii, which means "eaters of barley." Barley was also honored in ancient China as a symbol of male virility since the heads of barley are heavy and contain numerous seeds.

Since wheat was very expensive and not widely available in the Middle Ages, many Europeans at that time made bread from a combination of barley and rye. In the 16th century, the Spanish introduced barley to South America, while the English and Dutch settlers of the 17th century brought it with them to the United States.

Today, the largest commercial producers of barley are Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Germany, France and Spain.

How to Select and Store

Barley is generally available in its pearled, hulled and flaked form. It is available prepackaged as well as in bulk containers. Just as with any other food that you may purchase in the bulk section, make sure that the bins containing the barley are covered and that the store has a good product turnover so as to ensure its maximal freshness. Whether purchasing barley in bulk or in a packaged container, make sure that there is no evidence of moisture. Store the barley in a tightly covered glass container in a cool, dry place. Barley can also be stored in the refrigerator during periods of warmer weather.

Related Slideshow: Rhode Island’s Best Comfort Food

Prev Next Breakfast in a Jar, Bistro 22, Cranston The relatively new Bistro 22 is part of the re-birth going on in Garden City, in Cranston. Many new shops and restaurants have opened in the last year and this may be the best of the lot. Bistro 22 is an American style bistro featuring local ingredients and creative dishes. It is the perfect stop to re-fuel while shopping or it is worth its own trip. The dish we chose has become a staple of our visits: Breakfast in a Jar. Slowly braised beef short rib is served along with diced potato, bacon, a poached egg and a little truffle juice. The whole thing is served in a small jar and accompanied by buttery, thick cut toast. Combine all the ingredients on the toast and it is a pretty perfect bite. 22 Midway Rd. 383-6400 See more Prev Next Boeuf Bourguignon, Pot au Feu, Providence If you are looking for the latest fad or newest dish in town, Pot au Feu is not the place for you. Owner Bob Burke likes to say that if a recipe isn't 300 years old, they're not interested. There is no more representative dish of French cuisine than Beef Bourguignon. A humble cut of beef is seasoned and slowly braised until tender and flavorful. The Pot's version features large chunks of beef braised with red wine and herbs until tender. It is served with their potato gratin and all that delicious broth makes for perfect French bread dipping. And hey...it was Julia Child's favorite! 44 Custom House St. 273-8953 See more Prev Next French Onion Soup, Chez Pascal, Providence There is something comfortable about a perfect bowl of soup. On a chilly afternoon or evening, it can be the perfect partner to a good read or your favorite TV show. On cool, October nights, we like to head over to Hope Street, in Providence, and check out the perfect French onion soup at Chez Pascal. This bistro classic features slowly braised onions with beef and chicken broth, sherry, a French bread crouton and melted cheese. It is baked in the oven and is served bubbly and melty and satisfying. Chez Pascal uses Gruyere as their cheese of choice...and we totally agree! This cheese has the perfect combination of flavor and melt. 960 Hope St. 421-4422 See more Prev Next Cottage Pie, Buskers, Newport Don't let the name fool you...this is a delicious Shepherd's Pie. Buskers is that perfect Irish pub you've been searching for and more. A "Busker" is a street musician or performer and we would happily sing for this supper! This is comfort on a plate: ground beef is combined with medley of vegetables including carrots and corn and peas and topped with their delicious house mashed potatoes and gravy. It is all baked until the top is crisp and brown. These flavors are classic and comforting and executed very well here. It will take the chill out of your bones for sure. 178 Thames St. 846-5856 See more Prev Next Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese, Siena, Smithfield As much as the Cottage Pie spoke to the Irish in us, the Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese speaks to the Italian in us. Too often Bolognese has been reduced to a homogeneous dish that falls short of what the creators intended. Not so at Siena. This is everything Bolognese should be. The Tarro brothers, long ago, brought their delicious interpretation of Tuscan food home to Rhode Island and this was the dish that hooked us. Sirloin steak, pork and pancetta are all cooked together in a tasty tomato sauce until the truly become part of the sauce. It is then tossed with tagliatelle pasta and topped with the classic Parmigiano Reggiano. Mangia! 400 Putnam Pike, 349-4111 See more Prev

















Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Master Chef Walter Potenza is the owner of Potenza Ristorante in Cranston, Chef Walters Cooking School and Chef Walters Fine Foods. His fields of expertise include Italian Regional Cooking, Historical Cooking from the Roman Empire to the Unification of Italy, Sephardic Jewish Italian Cooking, Terracotta Cooking, Diabetes and Celiac. Recipient of National and International accolades, awarded by the Italian Government as Ambassador of Italian Gastronomy in the World. Currently on ABC6 with Cooking Show “Eat Well." Check out the Chef's website and blog.