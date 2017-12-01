North Kingstown’s Dominion Diagnostics Grows to Over 300 Employees
Friday, December 01, 2017
Since opening in 1997, the company now employs more than 300 people. This year, the company is celebrating their 20th anniversary.
“Our employees are the foundation of our Company; it’s thanks to our people that we have grown and thrived for over two decades doing this important work. There will be challenges and learnings that lie ahead of us for the next 20 years – with respect to regulatory changes and guidance, the growing concerns related to our nation’s opioid epidemic and evolving drug use trends – but with our team and our experience, we are ready for those and we will continue to focus on delivering positive outcomes to patients’ lives,” says Bob Garvey, Dominion Diagnostics Chief Executive Officer.
Along with their 50,000-square foot state-of-the-art laboratory in North Kingstown, Dominion Diagnostics also has two labs in Williston, Vermont, and Greensboro, North Carolina to help with regional support in both the Northeast and Southeast.
Dominion’s services span across more than 75% of the United States and have touched the lives of millions of patients and their families.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- RI Business Plan Competition 2015 to Launch October
- Six RI Businesses Receive $269,963 in State Grants
- RI Business Plan Competition Announces Elevator Pitch Contest Winner
- $200,000 to be Awarded in Prizes at 2015 RI Business Plan Competition
- Over 70 RI Businesses Celebrated at 20th Annual Worksite Health Awards
- Mattiello Receives Vote of Confidence from RI Business Leaders
- Facilitating Creative Communication Between RI Businesses
- NEW: 2014 RI Business Plan Competition Judges Announced
- NEW: RI Business Leaders Urge Lawmakers to Rethink New Legislation
- RI Business Blasts $600K in Medicaid Cuts as Hurting “Most Vulnerable”
- RI Business Plan Competition Narrows Field to 13
- RI Business Plan Competition Heats Up With Semi-Finalists Announced
- RI Business Group on Health Summit to Focus on “Hot Topics” Including Possible Hospital Mergers
- RI Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Labeling & Selling Misbranded Drugs
- RI Business Winners and Flops - April 30, 2016
- Opponents Blast Online Retail Tax for Hurting RI Businesses