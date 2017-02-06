Boston Globe Early Edition Prints That Pats Lose

The Boston Globe’s early edition Super Bowl headline?

“A Bitter End.”

The first printing of the Globe went out with the hometown Patriots trailing 21-0 and with a headline that is a tad reminiscent of the infamous newspaper blunder by the Chicago Tribune that read "Dewey Defeats Truman." But, President Harry Truman did in fact defeat Thomas Dewey for the presidency in 1948.

The Globe seemed to lose faith in the Patriots.

One of the problems with printing ink on newsprint is it takes a while. So to meet deadlines of the Boston Globe’s printing press in Florida they needed to go to press in the midst of the Super Bowl.

So much for the Globe believing in Patriots comeback abilities or knowing the old newspaper adage — “stop the presses.”

The early edition did direct readers to follow the game on www.bostonglobe.com.

