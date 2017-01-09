video: GoLocal is Going LIVE Each Weekday Hosted by Molly O’Brien and Kate Nagle
Monday, January 09, 2017
GoLocal is Going LIVE Each Weekday Hosted by Molly O’Brien and Kate Nagle
Innovative Live News Show “GoLocal LIVE” Launches in February
GoLocal24 is launching the next generation of news and lifestyle media by broadcasting a new afternoon show -- GoLocal LIVE.
The daily show will simultaneously live stream onsite, on Facebook Live, and on YouTube Live. It will be available on mobile, tablet, and desktop.
The new model for media, “GoLocal LIVE,” will be hosted by former WJAR-10 reporter Molly O’Brien and GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle.
The show will debut in February on GoLocalProv.com.
GoLocal LIVE is the place where news happens first, and will be the immediate source about everything — from the newest restaurant in Newport to the biggest political battle at the State House.
“GoLocal has set a new standard for local digital media. Now, we are taking our model to a new level. We want to be a great resource for Rhode Islanders. Whether they watch it live in the afternoons, or listen to it on the ride home in the car — GoLocal LIVE will have the top and most interesting content in the market,” said Josh Fenton, CEO of GoLocal24.
GoLocal LIVE will be broadcast from GoLocal’s new on-the-street studio in downtown Providence and will launch in February.
“I am excited to be part of this groundbreaking model of media — it is immediate, contextual and everything local,” said O’Brien, the former Traffic and Technology reporter on WJAR-10.
O’Brien hosts the lifestyle segment on GoLocal LIVE and Nagle hosts the news and politics segment.
In addition to Nagle and O’Brien, GoLocal regulars and features will include:
- “The Money Man” Gary Sasse, who was a weekly special guest on The Buddy Cianci show. Sasse will appear weekly and discuss city, state and federal fiscal issues.
- Weekly discussions on everything food — from farm to table, who are the new chefs, trends, and much more
- Former Providence Journal Editorial Page Editor and GoLocalProv Columnist Robert Whitcomb
- Top Washington lobbyist and political experts will be Skyping in from Washington, D.C.
- Healthcare This Week — a weekly discussion on Rhode Island’s largest industry
- Young Leaders — in partnership with United Way, emerging Rhode Island leaders will discuss what motivates them
- Point-Counter-Point — one-on-one discussions of the hottest issues facing Rhode Island
- Business Rhode Island - a look at the top issues in Rhode Island’s business community
- Who's Hot and Who's Not with Russ Moore each Friday
GoLocal will be announcing all the features and regular guests later this month.
For those looking to appear on GoLocal LIVE and tell your story email us HERE.
