Chris Young hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park.

With the win, the Red Sox sweep the White Sox in a four game series at Fenway for the first time since 1988.

Boston improves to 63-49 on the season and maintains a three game lead over the New York Yankees.

Young Comes Through

With the game tied at 3 in the bottom of the 5th, Young hit a belted a three-run home run just inside the left field foul pole to give the Red Sox a 6-3 lead.

The home run was Young’s second of the game, his first coming in the first inning to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead at the time.

After the White Sox took a 3-2 lead, Young hit an RBI double to score Andrew Benintendi and tie the game at three.

Craig Kimbrel came on in the 9th inning and sealed his 27th save of the season.

Doug Fister went 6.1 innings, striking out seven and giving up three runs en route to his second win of the season.

Next up

The Red Sox are off on Monday, August 7 before returning to action on Tuesday for the start of a two game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox own MLB’s longest active winning streak (6 games), tied for their longest of the season. Boston is 8-2 in its last 10 games. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 6, 2017

