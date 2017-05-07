Young Hits 2 Home Runs, Red Sox Roll Twins 11-1

Chris Young hit two home runs, Dustin Pedroia had three RBIs and the Boston Red Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins 11-1 on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello picked up his second win of the season, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Boston improves their record to 16-14 on the season.

Red Sox Score 8 Runs With 2 Outs

Minnesota pitcher Nick Tepesch had two outs in the second inning before it call came unraveled.

Young hit his first of two home runs to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

With a runner already on base, Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco bobbled Josh Rutledge's grounder.

Mookie Betts then drew a walk to load the bases for Pedroia, who hit a double to left to drive in three runs.

The Red Sox would score eight runs in the second inning, all of them coming with two outs and would go on to cruise to the win.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Twins wrap up their series on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Chris Sale against Minnesota’s Ervin Santana.

