The Boston Red Sox managed only four hits as they fell 3-0 to the New York Yankees in the first game of a double-header on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston left 10 men on base and went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position in the game.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello gave up three runs, but only one earned en route to his 12th loss of the season.

The Red Sox drop to 51-41 in the season.

With the game tied at 0, the Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts misplayed a ground ball by New York’s Clint Frazier to put two men on with one out.

New York’s Ji-Man Choi hit a sacrifice fly and Ronald Torreyes hit an RBI single that scored Frazier to put New York up 2-0.

In the next inning, New York’s Didi Gregorius hit a home run to right field just inside the Pesky Pole to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia gave up just two hits over six innings.

