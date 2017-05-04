Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Headlines Big Time Wrestling’s Return to McCoy

Wrestling legend Ric Flair will headline the second ever pro wrestling event at McCoy Stadium in August when Big Time Wrestling returns.

Flair is a 16 time World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time Hall of Famer with a career that spans 40 years.

Big Time Wrestling was at McCoy Stadium last July and will return August 4 for an 8 p.m. show. Gates open a 5:30 p.m. A rain date is set for Sunday, August 8.

“The PawSox are thrilled to bring Big Time Wrestling back to McCoy for fans of all ages. Big Time Wrestling put on a fantastic show in front of an enthusiastic crowd here at McCoy last July, and we look forward to another entertaining evening on August 4,” said PawSox Executive Vice President/General Manager Dan Rea.

WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas and Gillberg will also be in attendance and more superstars will be added to the line-up.

Big Time Wrestling at McCoy

Tickets start at $20 for General Admission tickets, while a family four pack of GA tickets is available for only $60.

Reserved Box Seats in the stadium bowl are priced at $35, Reserved Seats (red) in the stadium bowl are priced at $25, while Field Seating in Rows 4-8 near the ring is available for $50.

A VIP Package is being offered at $100, which includes a Field Seat in Rows 1-3 on the field and a Photo Opportunity inside the ring with a wrestling star after the event.

Fans with VIP Seating and Field Seating will also have their own exclusive food and drink available for purchase in the 1st base barbecue tent area.

From 6 pm until the action starts, fans can participate in a Meet & Greet on the McCoy Stadium main concourse where fans can get autographs and have their picture taken with Flair and other wrestling greats.

Tickets for autographs and photo opportunities for the meet and greet can only be purchased in advance online, or in person on August 4. Admission to the event is not included with the purchase of autograph and photo tickets.

Tickets for admission to the wrestling show must be purchased separately. There will be a $5 charge for on-site parking at McCoy.

Click here for more information.

