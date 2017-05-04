Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Headlines Big Time Wrestling’s Return to McCoy
Thursday, May 04, 2017
Flair is a 16 time World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time Hall of Famer with a career that spans 40 years.
Big Time Wrestling was at McCoy Stadium last July and will return August 4 for an 8 p.m. show. Gates open a 5:30 p.m. A rain date is set for Sunday, August 8.
“The PawSox are thrilled to bring Big Time Wrestling back to McCoy for fans of all ages. Big Time Wrestling put on a fantastic show in front of an enthusiastic crowd here at McCoy last July, and we look forward to another entertaining evening on August 4,” said PawSox Executive Vice President/General Manager Dan Rea.
WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas and Gillberg will also be in attendance and more superstars will be added to the line-up.
Big Time Wrestling at McCoy
Tickets start at $20 for General Admission tickets, while a family four pack of GA tickets is available for only $60.
Reserved Box Seats in the stadium bowl are priced at $35, Reserved Seats (red) in the stadium bowl are priced at $25, while Field Seating in Rows 4-8 near the ring is available for $50.
A VIP Package is being offered at $100, which includes a Field Seat in Rows 1-3 on the field and a Photo Opportunity inside the ring with a wrestling star after the event.
Fans with VIP Seating and Field Seating will also have their own exclusive food and drink available for purchase in the 1st base barbecue tent area.
From 6 pm until the action starts, fans can participate in a Meet & Greet on the McCoy Stadium main concourse where fans can get autographs and have their picture taken with Flair and other wrestling greats.
Tickets for autographs and photo opportunities for the meet and greet can only be purchased in advance online, or in person on August 4. Admission to the event is not included with the purchase of autograph and photo tickets.
Tickets for admission to the wrestling show must be purchased separately. There will be a $5 charge for on-site parking at McCoy.
Click here for more information.
One of the best parts about Spring and Summer is the return of Waterfire
Providence WaterFire has grown to be an iconic Rhode Island event. Starting out in 1994 to celebrate it has grown to run continuously, once a month, from May-November and boasts over 80 blazing fires in the middle of the Providence River.
Boston Calling 2017
Boston Calling, the first New England music festival of the season kicks off in downtown Boston on the weekend of May 26 to the 28.
The festival features performances from Chance the Rapper, Mumford & Sons and many more.
Playing Golf at Harbor Lights
Tee it up at Harbor Lights Country Club and dive right into golf season.
The Spring is a great time to get warmed up and get some swings in before the heart of the season hits in the summer.
Enjoy being back out on the course. Save the super serious golf for the summer.
Hiking at Purgatory Chasm in Massachusetts
The chasm is ¼ mile long and runs between giant granite rock, sometimes standing at 70 feet high! You do have to pay to park ($5 MA residents, $6 for you out-of-staters), but exploring the reservation is completely free.
Lower Heating Bills
As winter will come to a close New Englanders could look forward to spending less money on heating bills.
Although the bitter cold is hitting New England hard, and also therefore hitting their wallets hard, this brutal cold streak will soon come to an end and we'll be able to turn down our thermostats save some cash.
photo credit: Images Money/Flickr
Fishing Season
Get your rods and reels ready because with the approach of warmer weather comes the return of fishing seasons. While some New England states allow for fishing year round, many New England states have opening days for trout fishing that begin in early April. Although there is still a plentiful amount of snow on the ground, fishing season is right around the corner.
photo credit: Grand River Conservation Authority/Flickr
The 121st running of the Boston Marathon takes place on Patriots' Day. Catch the annual Red Sox early Patriots Day game, then head down to Boylston St to cheer on the runners.
It's a Boston and New England tradition.
Bicycling on the Central Mass Rail Trail
Once the streets are clear of ice and snow and the temperatures rise, one of the most fun things to do in New England is to jump on a bike and go for a nice long ride. There are plenty of bike paths to explore at your leisure, and many cities like Providence, Boston, and Worcester are beginning to make city streets much more bike friendly.
Newport's Spring Restaurant week features more than 50 restaurants serving three-course meals at great prices.
Restaurants include The Mooring, The Black Pearl, Brix at Newport Vineyards and many more.
Newport Restaurant week begins on March 27 and goes until April 7
Walking the Newport Cliff Walk
The Cliff Walk is one of Newport’s most famous attractions is its gilded age mansions lining the coast. Entry to the mansions will cost a fee, but with the Cliff Walk, you can enjoy views of the mansions with amazing views of the water all for free.
The 3.5 mile long path runs behind the mansions on the eastern shore of Newport. It is a National Recreation Trail – the first in New England! The majority of the walk is easy, but be sure to wear good shoes; the sand can make the path slippery.
Outdoor Dining at Boat House Restaurant in Newport
Newport Restaurant Group made this a must-visit spot several years ago and now the expected accolades have followed.
The views of Mount Hope Bay are unparalleled.
Enjoy a nice glass of wine with some lobster fritters that had sweet corn and a chipotle mayo and followed that with pan-roasted George’s Bank scallops with a delightful spring pea risotto, pea greens from Allen Farm and a citrus emulsion.
Spring Vacation on Block Island
Get away from the hustle and bustle of the world and take a spring vacation to Block Island and enjoy all they have to offer.
Maybe a spa? a swim? Some shopping? there are plenty of options.
If Block Island doesn't do it for you, Newport is also a great place to take a break.
Or maybe do both.
Visiting Arcadia National Park in Maine
People have been drawn to the rugged coast of Maine throughout history. Awed by its beauty and diversity, early 20th-century visionaries donated the land that became Acadia National Park.
The park is home to many plants and animals, and the tallest mountain on the U.S. Atlantic coast.
Visit Acadia and hike granite peaks, bike historic carriage roads, or relax and enjoy the scenery.
Newport Craft Beer Festival
The 5th annual Newport Craft Beer Festival is set for Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at Newport Storm Brewery.
The event will bring in brewers from as far away as California and as close as Newport.
it is a 21+ celebration.
