Why the Dolphin’s Could Be a Trap Game for the Pats
Monday, December 11, 2017
With Rob Gronkowski suspended, wide receiver Chris Hogan still doubtful, and a tough Miami pass rush, this game has all the making of a trap game.
In 2015, the Dolphins upset the Patriots 20-10 in Miami keeping the Patriots from securing the AFC #1 seed and New England was forced to go on the road in the AFC Championship game in Denver and lost to the Broncos 18-20.
Guess what happened in 2013? The Patriots went down to Miami and blew the game against an underperforming Dolphin team and lost 20-24. The Patriots then had to travel to Denver and lost in the AFC Championship to Denver.
All the pundits are picking the Patriots and Las Vegas has the line at Patriots +11. But, with the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Dolphins 39-38 in Sunday night football, the Patriots need a win in Miami to keep pace for the AFC #1 seed and home-field advantage through to the Super Bowl.
The Patriots play Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
