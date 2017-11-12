What to Watch For: Patriots vs Broncos

The New England Patriots (6-2) bye week is over as they return to action on Sunday Night Football against the (3-5) Broncos in Denver.

The Patriots come into the game have won four in a row, while the Broncos have lost four straight and five of their last six games.

"I think at this point, all these wins are important for every team. No one likes to lose, obviously. We feel that way. We've lost games and there's definitely urgency. You learn a lot from the losses and everyone wants to get the bad taste out of their mouth. Anytime you lose that's how you feel. I'm sure they feel that way," said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his Wednesday press conference.

Game time is set for 8:30 p.m.

Patriots vs Broncos

The Patriots and Broncos will meet for the seventh straight time in the regular season this week, with the Patriots winning five of the previous six games.

However, the Patriots are 10-21 all-time in Denver, including 0-4 in the postseason. They are 3-7 in d

Last season, the Patriots beat Denver 16-3 in Denver to clinch the AFC East.

The Broncos lead the overall series 26-21 in the regular season and 4-1 in the postseason.

SEE WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW

Related Slideshow: 5 Things to Watch For: Patriots vs Broncos

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.