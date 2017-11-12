Welcome! Login | Register

What to Watch For: Patriots vs Broncos

Sunday, November 12, 2017

Joe Calabro, GoLocalProv Sports Team

 

Tom Brady is 3-7 all-time in Denver

The New England Patriots (6-2) bye week is over as they return to action on Sunday Night Football against the (3-5) Broncos in Denver. 

The Patriots come into the game have won four in a row, while the Broncos have lost four straight and five of their last six games. 

"I think at this point, all these wins are important for every team. No one likes to lose, obviously. We feel that way. We've lost games and there's definitely urgency. You learn a lot from the losses and everyone wants to get the bad taste out of their mouth. Anytime you lose that's how you feel. I'm sure they feel that way," said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his Wednesday press conference. 

Game time is set for 8:30 p.m. 

Patriots vs Broncos

The Patriots and Broncos will meet for the seventh straight time in the regular season this week, with the Patriots winning five of the previous six games.

However, the Patriots are 10-21 all-time in Denver, including 0-4 in the postseason. They are 3-7 in d

Last season, the Patriots beat Denver 16-3 in Denver to clinch the AFC East.

The Broncos lead the overall series 26-21 in the regular season and 4-1 in the postseason.

SEE WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN THE SLIDESHOW BELOW

 

Related Slideshow: 5 Things to Watch For: Patriots vs Broncos

Phillip Dorsett

With Chris Hogan already ruled out for this game, Phillip Dorsett will see more playing time and will have to contribute. 

In 8 games with the Patriots, Dorsett has started one and has hauled in four catches for 85 yards. 

Dorsett came to the Patriots prior to the season starting in a trade that saw third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett go to the Colts. 

He was a 2015 first round pick out of the University of Miami. 

Pats Tight Ends

Patriots tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett (if he plays) could have big games against the Broncos, who have struggled to cover tight ends this season. 

So far this season, the Denver defense is giving up 70 yards per game to tight ends on 44 catches. 

The Patriots claimed Bennett off waivers earlier this week after he was released by Green Bay. He has practiced this week, but it is unclear if he will play. 

Gronkowski has 34 catches for 409 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. 

Brady in Denver

Historically, Tom Brady has struggled playing in Denver. 

In his career, Brady is 3-7 in Denver, including 0-3 in the playoffs. 

In last year's game against the Broncos in Denver, Brady completed 16 of 32 passes for 188 yards, while taking two sacks in a 16-3 Patriots win. 

"I think they've had good teams. Obviously, you play on the road and it's tough communication-wise, but when you play good teams I think the margin of error is even more slim and this team has always had a good football team. I mean, they've been good in all phases," said Brady during his press conference this week. 

Von Miller

Denver linebacker Von Miller could disrupt any offensive gameplan that the Patriots have put together. 

So far this season, Miller has eight sacks and one forced fumble to lead the Denver defense. 

Overall, the Denver defense gives up an average of 25 points and 248 total yards of offense per game. 

"They play about 14, 15 guys. They’re all good. They all have a solid role. They’re good across the board, outside, inside, front to back, back to front, inside to outside, however you want to look at it. They have good players everywhere and they play well and they’re sound. They don’t make many mistakes. You’ve got to go out there and beat them and it’s hard to do," said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during his Wednesday press conference. 

Stephen Gostkowski

In the Patriots last game against the Chargers, kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed two field goals that nearly cost the Patriots. 

it was the third time since 2012 that Gostkowski had missed two field goals in a game. 

So far this season, Gostkowski has converted 20 of 23 field goals and 20 of 21 extra points. 

 
 

:!