Saturday, December 24, 2016
A Patriots win combined with an Oakland Raiders loss would give New England the number one seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs, rendering next week's game against the Dolphins meaningless.
"A huge sense of urgency. I mean it's kind of like we were in the same position last year - same opponents the last two weeks of the season, obviously same goals. Last year whatever we thought of how good of a position we were in and, 'blah blah blah.' The season didn't end the way we wanted it to," said Patriots safety Devin McCourty in his press conference earlier this week.
The Patriots already clinched the AFC East and a first-round bye with their win last week against Denver.
"I just remember being on the airplane and people saying we didn't finish the way we wanted to last year and this was a great win, but we've got to play football," said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in his Thursday press conference.
Gostkowski
Stephen Gostkowski took a lot of criticism earlier this season for missed extra points and missed field goals. There was even talk of whether or not the Patriots should bring in another kicker.
But that has all gone away, as Gostkowski has made his last 14 kicks over the last three games. The last time he missed a kick was October 9.
With more crucial kicks likely upcoming, it appears Gostkowski's confidence is back.
Revis
In the last game against the Jets, the Patriots went right at Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis at three critical points in the game.
The two touchdown catches by rookie Malcolm Mitchell and a catch by Julian Edelman in the middle of the field during the Patriots game-winning touchdown drive. Revis was on coverage for all three plays.
Just a couple of short years ago, one would not even think to throw to Revis' side, no matter who he was covering.
It will be fascinating to watch if and when the Patriots attack him in this game.
Michael Floyd
After making the trip to Denver last week, but not dressing.
It appears that newly acquired wide receiver Michael Floyd is set to make his Patriots debut on Saturday against the Jets.
His debut will come just days after an arrest video was released by TMZ showing the receiver passed out in his car with his foot on the brake.
“I think in life, everyone makes mistakes. Right now it’s about learning from that mistake and I couldn’t be in a better position right now with this team keeping me focused and working hard," said Floyd in his first media availability since coming to New England.
Floyd has 33 catches for 446 yards and four touchdowns so far this season, all with Arizona.
Patriots Defense
The Patriots have put up two straight dominant performances over the last two weeks against the Ravens and Broncos respectively.
This week the Jets will start Bryce Petty at quarterback, despite the chest injury he is suffering from after a hit in New York's last game against the Dolphins.
Other than Bilal Powell, who has been Petty's go-to guy since coming in, the rest of his weapons have been inconsistent.
Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson have shown flashes, while Brandon Marshall was targeted 11 times last week and caught one pass.
The defense should be able to make it three in a row this week.
Fast Start
Getting off to a fast start and getting an early lead will be a key for the Patriots in this game.
The New York Jets have nothing to play for and are about ready to begin their offseason, while New England has everything to play for.
Before their last game, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson took to Snapchat for a profanity-laced rant in which he said, “F*** this game.”
A fast start by the Patriots could send everyone to their Christmas eve parties early.
Letting the Jets hang around could be dangerous.
