The New England Patriots (4-2) will host the (3-2) Atlanta Falcons in a rematch of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl, coming back from a 28-3 deficit to win 34-28.

“They all hold a special place in your mind, but every game is different. They’re all different scenarios and situations. I mean, obviously, winning the game, it’s an incredible moment in your life. Like I said, we got to celebrate it. This year I don’t think we’re really where we need to be. We’re, certainly, 4-2 – I think there’s a lot of things we wish we had done better and we’re still working to improve. That’s where we’re at. We’re focused on playing a great team. Like I said, I’ve got a lot of respect for this coaching staff, these players, and I know they’re going to be at their best on Sunday night," said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during his press conference on Friday.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn added, “for sure we’ve talked about it. The biggest thing we’ve said was you don’t get to go replay games. You don’t get to go replay the Super Bowl. We lost last week and we don’t get to go replay the Miami game. One of the sayings we have is, 'The only fight that matters is the one you’re in."

Super Bowl champions are 5-2 in regular season Super Bowl rematches going back to 1970.

Kick-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

Patriots vs. Falcons All-Time

The Patriots are 8-6 all-time against the Falcons with the first meeting taking place in 1972.

Prior to last season's Super Bowl, the Patriots and Falcons hadn't met since 2013 when the Patriots beat the Falcons 30-23.

Overall, the Patriots have won five straight games over the Falcons.

