Rhode Island hockey great Bryan Berard will be honored by the Rhode Island Reds Heritage Society with the President’s Leadership Award for his "perseverance and contributions to hockey."

"First of all, I’m very honored to receive this award, the Rhode Island Reds are a big part of Rhode Island hockey. They were a bit before my time, but my mom and dad used to watch them and I’ve become close with [former Red's player] Stan Baluik over the years and so it is really an honor," Berard told GoLocal.

He will be honored during the society’s 17th annual reunion barbecue at Goddard State Park in Warwick on Sunday, August 6. The event starts at noon.

Berard currently works at Providence-based WhaleRock Point Partners as a financial consultant.

Bryan Berard's Hockey Career

Berard played his high school hockey at Mount Saint Charles Academy before going to the Ontario Hockey League.

In 1995, he was selected number one overall in the NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators, but was eventually traded to the New York Islanders. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year following the 1996-97 season.

As a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2000, injury struck.

The Leafs and Senators were in a four on four situation with Ottawa forechecking in the offensive zone. Ottawa prospect, now NHL superstar, Marian Hossa, attempted to one time a loose puck, but missed. The follow through of of his miss continued out of control and the blade of the stick struck Berard in the eye.

Berard missed only one season due to the injury and came back for the 2001-02 season, signing with the New York Rangers as a free agent. Berard played in all 82 games for New York, scoring 2 goals and recording 21 assists.

"What Glen Sather (Rangers General Manager) and the Rangers did for me, I'll never forget that. They stuck with me and let me play, I was maybe 50% at that time, but they stuck with me and ill never forget that," Berard said.

He would go on to play another 6 seasons with the Bruins, Blackhawks and Blue Jackets before finishing his career with the Islanders in 2007-08.

In 2004, Berard won the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is awarded to the player that best shows sportsmanship and dedication to the game of hockey.

"I would've liked to have seen where my career could have gone being healthy with two eyes. I had two back surgeries that I think even made my career shorter. I felt like I was starting to really get my game back with Chicago and then Columbus and putting up some big points again and then I had my back injury, so my career was cut short with that as well," Berard told ESPN in 2016.

Rhode Island Reds Heritage Society

The R. I. Reds Heritage Society is a non-profit organization whose primary mission is to restore and preserve the 51-year history of the Reds from 1926-27 through 1976-77.

Former Rhode Island Reds players attending the barbeque include Stan Baluik, Mike Bloom, Serge Boudreault, Ray Clearwater, Bruce Cline, Pete Demers, Buzz Dechamps, John Hutton, Doug Keeler, Bob Leduc, Don McKenney, Don Mellor, Tom Mellor, Hartland Monahan, and Rich Pumple.

