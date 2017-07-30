Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Warwick North Girl’s Softball Wins 13-1 in First Game in Jr. League Softball World Series

Sunday, July 30, 2017

 

Two of the girls from Warwick North - talking with GoLocal LIVE

In the team's first game in Kirkland, Washington, the girls from Warwick, RI in the Junior League Softball World Series won against the team represent the West - Missoula, Montana.

They won 13 to 1.

See an interview with the team and the girls HERE.

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!