Warwick North Girl’s Softball Wins 13-1 in First Game in Jr. League Softball World Series

In the team's first game in Kirkland, Washington, the girls from Warwick, RI in the Junior League Softball World Series won against the team represent the West - Missoula, Montana.

They won 13 to 1.

See an interview with the team and the girls HERE.

