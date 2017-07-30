Warwick North Girl’s Softball Wins 13-1 in First Game in Jr. League Softball World Series
Sunday, July 30, 2017
They won 13 to 1.
See an interview with the team and the girls HERE.
Trending
Warwick North Girl’s Softball Wins 13-1 in First Game in Jr. League Softball World Series—Warwick North Girl’s Softball Wins…
Robert Whitcomb: Trump’s Transgender, NFL’s CTE Problem, Stone House and Little Compton—Robert Whitcomb: Trump's Transgender, NFL's…
ABC6’s “In the Arena” Talk the State House Shutdown—ABC6's "In the Arena" Talk…
Sunday Political Brunch: Have the Wheels Come Off the White House Wagon? - July 30, 2017—Sunday Political Brunch: Have the…
Moore and Nagle Talk Who’s Hot and Who’s Not on GoLocal LIVE—Moore and Nagle Talk Who's…
Big Brothers Big Sisters Names Gamache Scurry Director of Development—Big Brothers Big Sisters Names…
2017 Newport Folk Festival - Saturday Highlights—2017 Newport Folk Festival -…
Kamara’s 2 Goals Lift Revolution Past Philadelphia 3-0—Kamara's 2 Goals Lift Revolution…
Red Sox Edge Royals 9-8 in 10 Innings—Red Sox Edge Royals 9-8…
Huestis: A Guide to the Total Solar Eclipse of August 21, 2017 Part 1—Huestis: A Guide to the…
Sunday, July 30, 2017
They won 13 to 1.
See an interview with the team and the girls HERE.