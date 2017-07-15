Wannamoisett’s Forcier Wins Rhode Island Amateur Championship
Saturday, July 15, 2017
Forcier becomes the 112th amateur champion.
Forcier Takes Early Control
In the 36 hole final match, the first 18 belonged to Forcier.
Forcier birdied the part 5 fifth hole to take a one up lead after Lukowicz made par.
Forcier would go on to win four of the next eight holes to take a five up lead following a birdie on the 13th hole.
He would take a five up lead into the second 18.
Lukowicz Battles Back
Forcier would take six up lead after the opening hole of the second 18, but Lukowicz would fight back.
After Forcier won the 22nd hole to retake a six up lead after Lukowicz cut it to five, Lukowicz would win three of the next six holes to cut his deficit to just three.
Forcier would take a four up lead on the 30th hole, before Lukowicz would drop back to back birdies to win two of the next three holes to cut his deficit to just two down.
However, Forcier would birdie the 34th hole to seal the match, winning 3 and 2.
Forcier’s Road to Championship
Forcier entered the tournament as the 21st seed and beat Ledgemont’s Andrew Roy in the first round 4&3 before beating Jake Bauer in the second round.
In the third round, Forcier faced last year’s runner up Kevin Silva. The match was tied after 18 holes , before Forcier made birdie on the playoff hole to win the match.
In the semi-final, Forcier faced Bobby Leopold.
The match was all-square after 15 holes before Forcier made birdie on the par 5 16th hole to take a one up lead. Forcier halved the next two holes to win the match one up.
The semi-final matches were completed on Friday morning after rain stopped play on Thursday.
Congrats to Hawk Alum Billy Forcier on his 3&2 victory for the RI Am championship today at Valley CC. Congrats Billy on a great win.— BHHSHAWKSGOLF (@bhhsgolf) July 14, 2017
Congrats Billy Forcier! Very cool to have the RI Am trophy at Wannamoisett for another year and look forward to... https://t.co/cJ3WYwkQ5s— Northeast Amateur (@NortheastAm) July 15, 2017
