Wall’s Three in Final Seconds Sinks Celtics 92-91 in Game 6, Game 7 Set for Monday

In the best game of the series by far, Washington's John Wall hit a pull up three over Boston's Avery Bradley with 3.5 seconds left to play in the game to give the Wizards a 92-91 lead.

Boston's Isaiah Thomas had a chance to win the game with less than two seconds left, but his contested three missed the mark.

The series is now tied at three, with game seven set for Monday at TD Garden.

The home team has won every game of the series so far.

Celtics Can't Hold on

Five straight points by Thomas gave the Celtics an 87-82 lead with 1:34 to play before the Wizards would close the game on a 10-4 run.

Following a turnover from Thomas, Bradley Beal, who led Washington with 33 points, knocked down a three to cut Boston's lead to two, 87-85, with 1:08 to play in the game.

Wall would tie the game on two free throws, before the Celtics would reclaim the lead, 89-87, on a jumper from Avery Bradley with 39 seconds left.

Washington would once again tie it up at 89 on a layup by Beal with 28 seconds to play.

Boston's Al Horford knock down what looked to be a potential game winner with 7 seconds to play to give the Celtics an 91-89 lead.

However, Wall's heroics would give the Wizards the win and send the series to a do or die game seven.

