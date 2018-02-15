Volvo Ocean Race Team Discovers Abandoned Ship in Pacific Ocean During Leg 6
Thursday, February 15, 2018
Turn The Tide on Plastic led by skipper Dee Caffari came across the ship on Tuesday evening local time, about 360 miles east of Guam.
“We were sailing within sight of Team Brunel and to whether we saw another yacht close to our track. We looked through the binoculars as there was no sign on the AIS software and we contacted race control. We called on the VHF with no response and race control confirmed there was no active SAR in the area. We sent up the drone with James, our onboard reporter, for a closer inspection and to get some identification for the vessel. We collected some images and sent them back to race control and they confirmed the vessel was the abandoned vessel, Sea Nymph,” said Caffari in his blog post.
The Ship
In October 2017, two sailors from Hawaii and a dog were rescued by the US Navy from their cruising sailboat, 'Sea Nymph', 1000 miles off the coast of Japan after drifting at sea for nearly five months in their damaged boat -- and abandoning their vessel in the process.
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
