Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover Schedule - SEE PHOTOS

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

The Volvo Ocean Race is in Newport for the next two weeks. 

As of Tuesday, May 8 at 4 p.m., the attractions inside the Race Village will be open after the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The fleet will remain in Newport through May 20 with the formal race village opening scheduled for 4 p.m. later today on May 8.

The In-Port Race is scheduled for May 19 and the Leg 9 Start to Cardiff, Wales is set for Sunday, May 20.

See the full schedule below. 

May 8, Tuesday      
*Free Parking      
Race Village Opening Ceremony         4:00 p.m 7:00 p.m  
USCG Eagle In-Port      
USCG Barque Eagle Public Tours       2:00 p.m 3:30 p.m  
Chelley, Bill & Dyl Dock Party              5:00 p.m 7:00 p.m  

 

May 9, Wednesday      
*Free Parking     
Race Village Open                               11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m      
Try Sailing!                                           11:00 a.m 3:00 p.m  
Arrivals Press Conference TBD 
USCG Barque Eagle Public Tours       11:00 a.m  6:30 p.m  
Coast Guard Band Concert                 5:00 p.m 6:30 p.m 
 
 

May 10, Thursday      
*Free Parking     
Race Village Open                               11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
Race Boat Arrivals TBD 
Try Sailing!                                           11:00 a.m 3:00 p.m  

 

May 11, Friday      
*Free Parking     
Race Village Open                               11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
Average VO65 ETA from Itajai TBD 
Try Sailing!                                           11:00 a.m 3:00 p.m  
Heineken Dock Party - Comanchero   4:00 p.m 7:00 p.m  

 

May 12, Saturday      
* Parking Fees Apply     
Race Village Open                                   10:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
Try Sailing!                                               10:00 a.m 5:00 p.m  
One Ocean Exploration Zone Opening   11:00 a.m     
Kids Zone Open                                      11:00 a.m

Ship to Shore with R/V Falkor                  2:00 p.m  
Sail Newport Fundraiser: Stars & Stripes Celebration  8:00 p.m - Midnight 

 

May 13, Sunday      
* Parking Fees Apply    
Race Village Open                                   10:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
Try Sailing!                                               10:00 a.m 5:00 p.m  
Kids Zone Open                                      11:00 a.m    

 

May 14, Monday      
* Parking Fees Apply     
Race Village Open                                   11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
Try Sailing!                                               11:00 a.m 5:00 p.m  
MetLife Veterans Regatta Clinic              9:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  

 

May 15, Tuesday      
* Parking Fees Apply    
Race Village Open                                11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
Try Sailing!                                             11:00 a.m 5:00 p.m  
MetLife Veterans Regatta                      9:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
M32 Sailing                                           2:00 p.m 5:00 p.m  

 

May 16, Wednesday      
* Parking Fees Apply    
Race Village Open                              11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
Try Sailing!                                          11:00 a.m 5:00 p.m  
M32 Sailing                                         9:30 a.m 1:00 p.m  
VO65 Practice Race                           2:00 p.m    
The HonkyTonk Knights Dock Party  4:00 p.m 7:00 p.m  

 

May 17, Thursday      
* Parking Fees Apply     
Race Village Open                           10:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
Try Sailing!                                        10:00 a.m 3:00 p.m  
Ocean Race Club (Ticketed)            12:00 p.m 4:30 p.m Buy Tickets Here
VO65 Pro-Am Race                          2:00 p.m   Volvo Ocean Race

 

May 18, Friday      
* Parking Fees Apply     
Race Village Open                        10:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
Try Sailing!                                     10:00 a.m 3:00 p.m  
M32 Sailing                                   10:00 a.m 1:00 p.m  
Ocean Race Club (SOLD OUT)      
Château D'Esclans Dock Party- Paula Clare Blues Band 4:30 p.m 7:00 p.m  

 

May 19, Saturday      
* Parking Fees Apply     
Race Village Open                    10:00 a.m 7:00 p.m  
Sailing Academy                       9:00 a.m 1:00 p.m  
Try Sailing!                                10:00 a.m 12:00 p.m  
Kids Zone Open                       11:00 a.m    
VO65 Gurney's Resorts In-Port Race Dock Out 12:00 p.m    
Ocean Race Club                   12:00 p.m 4:30 p.m
Gurney's Resorts In-Port Race 2:00 p.m    
Gurney's Resorts In-Port Race Prize Giving 60 Minutes after racing  
Sailing Academy Prize Giving 
   
 

May 20, Sunday 
     
* Parking Fees Apply    
Race Village Open                  10:00 a.m    
Kids Zone Open                      11:00 a.m    
Leg Restart Dock Out Show   12:00 p.m    
Ocean Race Club (Ticketed)   12:00 p.m 4:30 p.m 
Leg 9 Restart (Newport to Cardiff) 2:00 p.m    
Race Village Closes                  6:00 p.m

 

