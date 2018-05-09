Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover Schedule - SEE PHOTOS

The Volvo Ocean Race is in Newport for the next two weeks.

As of Tuesday, May 8 at 4 p.m., the attractions inside the Race Village will be open after the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The fleet will remain in Newport through May 20 with the formal race village opening scheduled for 4 p.m. later today on May 8.

The In-Port Race is scheduled for May 19 and the Leg 9 Start to Cardiff, Wales is set for Sunday, May 20.

See the full schedule below.

May 8, Tuesday

*Free Parking

Race Village Opening Ceremony 4:00 p.m 7:00 p.m

USCG Eagle In-Port

USCG Barque Eagle Public Tours 2:00 p.m 3:30 p.m

Chelley, Bill & Dyl Dock Party 5:00 p.m 7:00 p.m

May 9, Wednesday

*Free Parking

Race Village Open 11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Try Sailing! 11:00 a.m 3:00 p.m

Arrivals Press Conference TBD

USCG Barque Eagle Public Tours 11:00 a.m 6:30 p.m

Coast Guard Band Concert 5:00 p.m 6:30 p.m





May 10, Thursday

*Free Parking

Race Village Open 11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Race Boat Arrivals TBD

Try Sailing! 11:00 a.m 3:00 p.m

May 11, Friday

*Free Parking

Race Village Open 11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Average VO65 ETA from Itajai TBD

Try Sailing! 11:00 a.m 3:00 p.m

Heineken Dock Party - Comanchero 4:00 p.m 7:00 p.m

May 12, Saturday

* Parking Fees Apply

Race Village Open 10:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Try Sailing! 10:00 a.m 5:00 p.m

One Ocean Exploration Zone Opening 11:00 a.m

Kids Zone Open 11:00 a.m



Ship to Shore with R/V Falkor 2:00 p.m

Sail Newport Fundraiser: Stars & Stripes Celebration 8:00 p.m - Midnight

May 13, Sunday

* Parking Fees Apply

Race Village Open 10:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Try Sailing! 10:00 a.m 5:00 p.m

Kids Zone Open 11:00 a.m

May 14, Monday

* Parking Fees Apply

Race Village Open 11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Try Sailing! 11:00 a.m 5:00 p.m

MetLife Veterans Regatta Clinic 9:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

May 15, Tuesday

* Parking Fees Apply

Race Village Open 11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Try Sailing! 11:00 a.m 5:00 p.m

MetLife Veterans Regatta 9:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

M32 Sailing 2:00 p.m 5:00 p.m

May 16, Wednesday

* Parking Fees Apply

Race Village Open 11:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Try Sailing! 11:00 a.m 5:00 p.m

M32 Sailing 9:30 a.m 1:00 p.m

VO65 Practice Race 2:00 p.m

The HonkyTonk Knights Dock Party 4:00 p.m 7:00 p.m

May 17, Thursday

* Parking Fees Apply

Race Village Open 10:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Try Sailing! 10:00 a.m 3:00 p.m

Ocean Race Club (Ticketed) 12:00 p.m 4:30 p.m Buy Tickets Here

VO65 Pro-Am Race 2:00 p.m Volvo Ocean Race

May 18, Friday

* Parking Fees Apply

Race Village Open 10:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Try Sailing! 10:00 a.m 3:00 p.m

M32 Sailing 10:00 a.m 1:00 p.m

Ocean Race Club (SOLD OUT)

Château D'Esclans Dock Party- Paula Clare Blues Band 4:30 p.m 7:00 p.m

May 19, Saturday

* Parking Fees Apply

Race Village Open 10:00 a.m 7:00 p.m

Sailing Academy 9:00 a.m 1:00 p.m

Try Sailing! 10:00 a.m 12:00 p.m

Kids Zone Open 11:00 a.m

VO65 Gurney's Resorts In-Port Race Dock Out 12:00 p.m

Ocean Race Club 12:00 p.m 4:30 p.m

Gurney's Resorts In-Port Race 2:00 p.m

Gurney's Resorts In-Port Race Prize Giving 60 Minutes after racing

Sailing Academy Prize Giving





May 20, Sunday



* Parking Fees Apply

Race Village Open 10:00 a.m

Kids Zone Open 11:00 a.m

Leg Restart Dock Out Show 12:00 p.m

Ocean Race Club (Ticketed) 12:00 p.m 4:30 p.m

Leg 9 Restart (Newport to Cardiff) 2:00 p.m

Race Village Closes 6:00 p.m

