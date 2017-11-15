Volvo Ocean Race Names Brisius, Salén as President & Co-President

The Volvo Ocean Race has named Richard Brisius and Johan Salén as President and Co-President, taking over from outgoing chief executive Mark Turner.

“It’s an honor to be involved with my friends in the Volvo Ocean Race again. The race is at the very heart of the sport of sailing and it has formed the backbone of so much of my life,” said Brisius.

The current Volvo Ocean Race leadership team will remain in their roles, working closely with Richard and Johan to deliver exciting racing for fans, and exceptional value for stakeholders.

About Brisius and Salén

The two founded Atlant Ocean Racing together and have worked with seven Volvo Ocean Race campaigns over the past 28 years, starting as sailors in the 1989-90 race, before finding success with team management, including winning efforts EF Language (1997-98) and Ericsson 4 (2008-09), as well as second place finishers, Assa Abloy (2001-02), and Intrum Justitia (1993-94).

Most recently, the pair managed Team SCA, the all-female entry, in the last edition of the race.

Brisius is currently the CEO of the company owned by the National Olympic Committee, running Sweden’s bid to host the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2026 and he will remain in that role.

Salén has worked alongside Brisius on all of their previous Volvo Ocean Race projects. He will take a leading role in both operations and in devising a strategy for the future of the event alongside the current leadership team.

The Volvo Ocean Race

The 13th edition of the race will cover over 45,000 nautical miles over nine months while passing through 12 cities.

The only North American stopover will take place from May 8 to May 20, 2018, in Newport.

Volvo Ocean Race in Newport

The race was last in Newport in 2015 and saw more than 130,000 people visit the Race Village at Fort Adams State Park between May 5 and May 17.

In comparison, 65,000 visited Newport for the 2012 America's Cup finals.

The large crowds during the 12-day event ranked Newport ahead of Abu Dhabi and on equal footing with Cape Town, even though Newport’s population is a fraction of those ports.

