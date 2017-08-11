Volunteers Needed for Aquidneck Island Flag Football League

Aquidneck Island is searching for volunteer coaches for their flag football league. Any coach that volunteers can have one child play for free.

“Depending on the number of volunteers will directly impact the number of teams so please volunteer to be a coach, assistant coach, or just a plain helper,” said Aquidneck Island Registration.

Both volunteers and coaches can register by clicking here.

The League

The league plays games every Saturday and Monday thought the season beginning the week of Labor Day, September 8 or 9.

They do not track stats or results as "this is a community, friendly league for fun. Sportsmanship is paramount."

D1 - Grades 1-3 Start at 5pm

D2 - Grades 4-5 Start at 6pm

D3 - Grades 6-8 Start at 7pm.

Click here for more information

