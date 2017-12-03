Rob Gronkowski

Throughout his career, tight end Rob Gronkowski has had big games against the Bills, the team he grew up rooting for.

In six career games in Buffalo, Gronkowski has seven touchdowns on 35 catches for 583 yards.

"It's always challenging going in there and just growing up, where you're from - just about 20 minutes away from the stadium - and going to games growing up and everything. I would say just being able to go there gets your juices flowing, and it's just a dream come true every single time you get to go to your hometown and play. So, I treat it as an honor to go back and play and I always get excited for it because you're playing in front of your family and friends you grew up with," said Gronkowski during his press conference on Thursday.

This season, the Bills have given up 55 catches and two touchdowns to tight ends.