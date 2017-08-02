video: Vasquez Hits Walk-Off 3-Run Home Run to Lift Red Sox Over Indians 12-10

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez hit a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Boston Red Sox over the Cleveland Indians 12-10 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The walk-off home run was the first of his career.

With the win, combined with the Yankees 4-3 loss to Detroit, the Red Sox are back in first place in the AL East by a half game.

Boston is now 59-49 on the season.

Vazquez Comes Through

The Red Sox held a 9-8 lead in the top of the 9th with Craig Kimbrel on the mound.

However, Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run to tie the game.

The Indians took a 10-9 lead on a wild pitch by Kimbrel with the bases loaded. This would be Cleveland’s third lead of the game.

In the bottom of the 9th, Cleveland closer Cody Allen threw a wild pitch on a strikeout that allowed Mitch Moreland to reach first base and extend the inning for Vazquez.

On a 3-1 count, Vazquez hit a shot to center field to give the Red Sox the win.

Boston trailed 5-0 in the second inning before coming back to take a 9-7 lead in the sixth inning.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Indians wrap up their series on Wednesday, August 2 at 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Rick Porcello against Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer.

Christian Vazquez hit a walk-off, three-run shot to dead center. He watched it all the way. Dropped his bat. It was pretty. Insanity. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) August 2, 2017

One of the craziest games I've ever seen ends with a Christian Vazquez walk-off homer. Red Sox 12, Indians 10. Ballgame. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2017

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.