USILA/NIKE Senior All-Star Game to be Held at Providence College

The 77th annual USILA/Nike Senior All-Star games will be held at Providence College’s Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium for the second straight year.

The games will be played on Friday, May 25 with the Division III game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the Division I-II game starting at 7:30 p.m.

“On behalf of our membership, I want to thank Athletic Director Bob Driscoll and Providence College for hosting the USILA/Nike Senior All-Star Game again this year. We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase many of our nation’s best lacrosse players at a fantastic venue. It is a great experience for our athletes, coaches, and players. I also want to thank our game sponsor Nike for their steadfast commitment to supporting and promoting our great sport and for providing the outstanding uniforms for this game,” said Gene McCabe, President USILA & Head Coach Washington & Lee.

The Games

The North-South game kicks off a Memorial Day weekend filled with lacrosse in New England as the 2018 NCAA Lacrosse Semifinals and Championships will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Coaches for the Division III game are Jason Archbell, Head Coach Bowdoin College and Curtis Gilbert, Head Coach Berry College.

Coaches for the Division I/II game are Drew McMinn, Head Coach Robert Morris and Bill Dunn, Head Coach NYIT.

