URI’s Hurley Struggles to Close Out Games

URI was a pre-season top 25 selection, but it appears the season is beginning to slip away -- unless something changes drastically.

Now 10-5, the Rams are under .500 in their last nine games, with five losses to four wins.

However, the bigger question may be, can Coach Dan Hurley close out games?

Losing Leads

In four of the five games the Rams have lost, URI lost second half leads.

Ram’s coach Hurley -- whose compensation is in total over $675,000 -- is just 72 wins against 69 losses in four plus seasons.

Three of this season's losses were to teams with inferior RPI rankings to URI. Providence College is ranked 60th, Houston 70th, and Valparaiso is ranked 66th.

The Numbers

A recap of the games show Hurley’s inability to close out leads.

Up against Dayton: URI led by five with 10:10 after Hassan Martin made a jump shot, 49-44.

At Houston, URI lead 68-67 with 4:33 after a Stanford Robinson free throw.

Against Providence College, URI’s lead extended to seven, 47-40 after Martin hit a free throw with 12:15 left in the game.

The Valparaiso game was a missed opportunity almost from the beginning, but URI still had a 32-31 lead with 19:31 in the second half after a Jared Terrell tip in.

Season in Question

This was supposed to be a big season for the Rams.

With two of the returning starters pre-season top ten league players, the Rams were pre-season ranked second in the Atlantic 10.

URI could still achieve a strong season, but Hurley has to prove he is more than a .500 coach and can win games in the second half with the lead.

It has been 17 seasons since URI has been to the big dance. Will Hurley be able to close out the critical games. Rhody fans should hope so - Hurley gets a raise to over a million for next year.



