The URI Rams put up one of their best defensive performances of the season.

The Rams held La Salle to just 35.8% shooting from the field and 20% from three en route to a 67-56 win on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. They also forced 13 turnovers and blocked four shots in the game.

This performance comes one game after the Rams nearly blew an 18 point lead at George Mason before escaping with a win.

With the victory, URI improves to 10-5 in the A-10 and 18-9 overall. URI is in sole possession of third place in the conference and would have a bye in the A-10 tournament.

URI Grabs Control of Game

After the Rams held a 26-20 lead, La Salle’s Amar Stukes would score six straight points to tie the game at 26 with 8:09 left in the first half.

From that point, the Rams would take control.

A jumper by Kuran Iverson would spark the Rams to a 12-2 run capped off by a Cyril Langevine layup with five minutes left to put the Rams up 38-28 in the first half.

During the run, URI came up with seven straight defensive stops, holding La Salle scoreless from the field for nearly nine minutes.

The Rams would take a 40-30 lead into the half.

URI would not let up in the second half, opening the period on a 6-2 run to take a 46-32 lead with 16:10 left to play.

The Explorers would not get closer than nine points the rest of the way.

URI gave up 87 when it lost to La Salle earlier in the season. Tonight it held the Explorers to 56. As usual, defense is the key to winning. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 22, 2017

The Leaders

Jared Terrell led the Rams with 24 points came on 11 of 16 shooting from the field. Terrell scored 18 of his points in the first half helping the Rams to a ten point halftime lead.

Tip by E.C., the delivery from Jefe, and the THUNDER from J.T. Rhody leads 10-9 at the first media timeout #GoRhody pic.twitter.com/JeF8HbirIt — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) February 21, 2017

Cyril Langevine contributed 11 points on 4 of 4 shooting off the bench while also grabbing six rebounds.

Next up

URI returns to action on Saturday, February 25 when they host first place VCU at the Ryan Center.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

