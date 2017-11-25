URI Falls 70-55 to Virginia in NIT Championship
Friday, November 24, 2017
The Rams advanced to the championship after beating #20 Seton Hall on Thanksgiving.
The loss drops URI to 3-2 on the season.
URI Falls Short in Second Half
After trailing by three at the half, 30-27, URI tied the game at 35 with 16 minutes left to go before Virginia took over.
From that point, Virginia went on a 17-4 run to take a 52-39 lead following a Nigel Johnson layup with 10:23 to play.
An Andre Berry layup would cut Virginia's lead to nine, 52-43, with nine minutes to play, but the Rams would not get any closer.
Rhode Island would be outscored 40-28 in the second half.
They were led by Andre Berry, who poured in 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Jared Terrell added 11 for URI, one night after hitting a game winner.
Next up
URI returns to action on Tuesday, November 28 when they host in-state rival Brown University.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
