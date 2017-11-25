URI Falls 70-55 to Virginia in NIT Championship

I mean... let's put a blindfold on him too, just for fun. #becausewhynot ������ pic.twitter.com/TurAwylRDh — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) November 25, 2017

The University of Rhode Island men's basketball team fell 70-55 to the University of Virginia in the NIT Championship game on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York.

The Rams advanced to the championship after beating #20 Seton Hall on Thanksgiving.

The loss drops URI to 3-2 on the season.

URI Falls Short in Second Half

After trailing by three at the half, 30-27, URI tied the game at 35 with 16 minutes left to go before Virginia took over.

From that point, Virginia went on a 17-4 run to take a 52-39 lead following a Nigel Johnson layup with 10:23 to play.

An Andre Berry layup would cut Virginia's lead to nine, 52-43, with nine minutes to play, but the Rams would not get any closer.

Rhode Island would be outscored 40-28 in the second half.

They were led by Andre Berry, who poured in 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Jared Terrell added 11 for URI, one night after hitting a game winner.

Next up

URI returns to action on Tuesday, November 28 when they host in-state rival Brown University.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Virginia wins the NIT Season Tip-Off, 70-55, over @RhodyMBB. Nice week for Tony Bennett and Co.



Seton Hall-Vandy up next. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 25, 2017

NIT Season Tip-Off title for @UVAMensHoops over @RhodyMBB here at Barclays. This UVA team has depth and options. Sleeper in the ACC to finish higher than projected. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) November 25, 2017

Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup

Prev Next Guard E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title. Prev Next Guard Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career. Prev Next Guard Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Prev Next Forward Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game. Prev Next Center Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals. Prev

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Forward

Forward

Center Next

