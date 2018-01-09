NEW: Berry’s Double-Double leads URI to 72-65 Win at Saint Louis
Tuesday, January 09, 2018
What. A. DIME.@RhodyMBB goes no-look for the assist. pic.twitter.com/Gb3NU9xDan— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 10, 2018
Berry poured in 17 points for the second straight game and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds. It is his first double-double of the season.
The win is the seventh straight for URI and improves them to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the A-10.
Saint Louis drops to 8-9 overall and 1-3 in the A-10.
URI Escapes With Win
The URI Rams trailed 63-62 with 5:47 to play in the game after Saint Louis’ Hasahn French converted a layup.
On URI’s next possession, E.C. Matthews drove to the basket and got a layup to go to give the Rams the lead back at 64-63.
Saint Louis would only score two points the rest of the half.
The Rams extended their lead to 67-63 after two free throws by Berry and one free throw by Terrell before Saint Louis’ Javon Bess knocked down a jump shot to cut URI’s lead back to two, 67-65, with 1:17 to play.
However, the Billikens would not score the rest of the way.
URI would get two free throws from Stanford Robinson, a free throw from Matthews, two free throws from Terrell to seal the 72-65 win.
Matthews finished the game with 10 points, while Robinson added eight points.
Next up
URI returns to action on Saturday, January 13 when they host St. Bonaventure at the Ryan Center.
Game time is 11 a.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.
Rhode Island keeps the chains moving with a seven-point road win at Saint Louis. Rams are the class of the A 10; will get everyone's best shot this season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 10, 2018
Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup
Guard
E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior
E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form.
Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week.
Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List.
Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Guard
Jared Terrell - Senior
Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day.
He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17.
Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.
Guard
Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore
Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games.
He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year.
In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.
Center
Cyril Langevine - Sophomore
Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation.
Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block.
In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.
