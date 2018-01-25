#24 URI Cruises Past Fordham 78-58 for 11th Straight Win

"Rhode Island's transition from defense to offense is... well... IT'S FAST." pic.twitter.com/QmxjHGLSKn — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) January 25, 2018

Stanford Robinson poured in 16 points, recorded seven steals and grabbed six rebounds as the University of Rhode Island men's basketball team won its 11th straight game on Wednesday night, cruising past Fordham 78-58 in the Bronx, New York.

The 11 straight wins is URI's longest win streak in 70 years.

URI improves to 16-3 overall and 8-0 in conference play. Fordham falls to 6-14 overall and 1-7 in the A-10.

URI Pulls Away

Fordham’s Ivan Rault knocked down a three with 5:14 to play in the first half to tie the game at 22.

From that point, the Rams took control the game.

Andre Berry and Robinson combined to score eight straight points for URI to give them a 30-22 lead.

Berry finished the game by matching his career-high with 20 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field.

Fordham would get back to within three, 30-27, with 1:42 to play, before Rhode Island would close the half on a 6-0 run to take a 36-27 lead into the break.

In the second half, Fordham would get as close as nine, 40-31, with 17:50 to play, but again Rhode Island would pull away.

URI would go on an 11-4 run capped off by a Jeff Dowtin jumper with 14:35 to play to take a commanding 51-35 lead

Jared Terrell added 17 points and six assists in the game.

Next Up

The Rams return to action on Saturday, January 27 when they host Duquesne at the Ryan Center.

Game time is set for 12 p.m.

Rhode Island's winning streak moves to 11 with a 20-point win at Fordham. Rams are playing for NCAA Tournament seeding moving forward. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 25, 2018

Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup

Prev Next Guard E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title. Prev Next Guard Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career. Prev Next Guard Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Prev Next Forward Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game. Prev Next Center Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals. Prev

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Forward

Forward

Center Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.