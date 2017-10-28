URI Visits Albany on Saturday Looking for 1st Conference Win
Saturday, October 28, 2017
The Rams are coming off a 35-34 loss to #14 Elon last week, while Albany is coming off a 12-10 loss to Maine.
Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN3.
URI vs. Albany
The Rams and Great Danes will meet for the fifth time on Saturday, with Albany having won the last three meetings in the series.
The Rams last win in the series came in 2013 when they beat Albany 19-13 in Albany.
URI Offense
The Rams offense enters the game averaging 22 points and 367 total yards per game so far this season.
In this game, they will be led by redshirt junior JaJuan Lawson, who made his first career start last week against Elon.
Lawson threw for 247 yards and two touchdown passes. He also rushed for 80 yards.
Running back Harold Cooper will also look to pick up where he left off last week when he became the ninth player in program history to reach 2,000 rushing yards.
Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Parker has caught a touchdown in nine straight games, the longest such streak in school history.
He has caught seven touchdown passes this season, five of which have been for 25 yards or longer.
"Parker is the best of the bunch. He is only a sophomore, he has a lot of time to play for URI, he is an all-CAA player, one of the best receivers in the league right now," said URI Radio play-by-play man Steve McDonald.
URI Defense
Coming into the game, the URI defense has given up an average of 30 points and 443 total yards per game.
Junior defensive back D.J. Stewart leads the Rams with 61 tackles on the season, while defensive end L.B. Mack III leads URI with 3.5 sacks.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
