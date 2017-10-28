URI Visits Albany on Saturday Looking for 1st Conference Win

The University of Rhode Island football team (1-6, 0-4 CAA) hits the road to take on Albany on Saturday in search of their first conference win and second win of the season.

The Rams are coming off a 35-34 loss to #14 Elon last week, while Albany is coming off a 12-10 loss to Maine.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN3.

URI vs. Albany

The Rams and Great Danes will meet for the fifth time on Saturday, with Albany having won the last three meetings in the series.

The Rams last win in the series came in 2013 when they beat Albany 19-13 in Albany.

URI Offense

The Rams offense enters the game averaging 22 points and 367 total yards per game so far this season.

In this game, they will be led by redshirt junior JaJuan Lawson, who made his first career start last week against Elon.

Lawson threw for 247 yards and two touchdown passes. He also rushed for 80 yards.

Running back Harold Cooper will also look to pick up where he left off last week when he became the ninth player in program history to reach 2,000 rushing yards.

Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Parker has caught a touchdown in nine straight games, the longest such streak in school history.

He has caught seven touchdown passes this season, five of which have been for 25 yards or longer.

"Parker is the best of the bunch. He is only a sophomore, he has a lot of time to play for URI, he is an all-CAA player, one of the best receivers in the league right now," said URI Radio play-by-play man Steve McDonald.

URI Defense

Coming into the game, the URI defense has given up an average of 30 points and 443 total yards per game.

Junior defensive back D.J. Stewart leads the Rams with 61 tackles on the season, while defensive end L.B. Mack III leads URI with 3.5 sacks.

