URI Ranked in CBS Sports Top 25 Preseason Poll—PC Gets #26

URI is ranked 25th in the poll, one spot ahead of Providence at #26.

Duke is ranked #1.

URI

The Rams are coming off their most successful season in 18 years, winning the A-10 Championship and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

URI returns star E.C. Matthews, who averaged 15 points per game last season, just one year after tearing his ACL. The Rams also bring back senior Jared Terrell and sophomore Jeff Dowtin.

The Rams are the only A-10 team to make the rankings.

About URI, CBS Sports writes:

"Eight of Rhode Island's top 10 scorers are back from a team that nearly upset Oregon in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. That's why the Rams are a clear favorite in the Atlantic 10, where Dayton and VCU are both adjusting to offseason coaching changes."

URI has not released their schedule yet.

Providence College

The Friars will be looking make it to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament this season after falling in the first round to the University of Southern California last year.

Providence returns their entire starting lineup, as well as their top seven scorers from last season led by Rodney Bullock and Kyron Cartwright.

PC is one of three Big East teams ranked in the poll. The others being Villanova at #8 and Xavier at #23.

About Providence, CBS Sports writes:

“Providence returns the top seven scorers from a team that made the NCAA Tournament -- among them four double-digit scorers - and adds a top-20 recruiting class. So Ed Cooley should be in the Field of 68 for the fifth consecutive season. And this could end up being the best team he's ever coached.”

The Friars open their season on Friday, November 10 against Houston Baptist at Alumni Hall.

