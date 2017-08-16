Welcome! Login | Register

URI Ranked in CBS Sports Top 25 Preseason Poll—PC Gets #26

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Joe Calabro, GoLocalProv Sports Team

 

E.C. Matthews

Both the URI Rams and Providence College Friars men’s basketball teams are ranked in CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) preseason poll.

URI is ranked 25th in the poll, one spot ahead of Providence at #26.

Duke is ranked #1.

URI

The Rams are coming off their most successful season in 18 years, winning the A-10 Championship and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

URI returns star E.C. Matthews, who averaged 15 points per game last season, just one year after tearing his ACL. The Rams also bring back senior Jared Terrell and sophomore Jeff Dowtin.

The Rams are the only A-10 team to make the rankings. 

About URI, CBS Sports writes:

"Eight of Rhode Island's top 10 scorers are back from a team that nearly upset Oregon in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. That's why the Rams are a clear favorite in the Atlantic 10, where Dayton and VCU are both adjusting to offseason coaching changes."

URI has not released their schedule yet. 

Providence College

Kyron Cartwright

The Friars will be looking make it to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament this season after falling in the first round to the University of Southern California last year.

Providence returns their entire starting lineup, as well as their top seven scorers from last season led by Rodney Bullock and Kyron Cartwright.

PC is one of three Big East teams ranked in the poll. The others being Villanova at #8 and Xavier at #23.

About Providence, CBS Sports writes:

“Providence returns the top seven scorers from a team that made the NCAA Tournament -- among them four double-digit scorers - and adds a top-20 recruiting class. So Ed Cooley should be in the Field of 68 for the fifth consecutive season. And this could end up being the best team he's ever coached.”

The Friars open their season on Friday, November 10 against Houston Baptist at Alumni Hall. 

 

Related Slideshow: GoLocal’s All-Rhode Island 2016-17 Division I Hoop Teams

GoLocal First Team

G - Kyron Cartwright 

A year after backing up Kris Dunn, Cartwright established himself as one of the better guards in the Big East. 

At season's end, he was named to the All-Big East second team and named most improved player. 

Cartwright averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in the regular season helping the Friars to a third place finish in the conference. PC was picked to finish 9th at the beginning of the season. 

He finished the season ranked third in the country and first in the Big East with 6.8 assists per game. 

"He is that straw. He stirs us up a lot, he is able to drive, he is able to kick, he is really talented. I want Kyron to still think he is better than he is. By nature he is a quiet kid, he is a docile young man, hopefully, he continues to know he is a pretty good basketball player. When he thinks he is good, he plays well," said PC head coach Ed Cooley following the Friars final home game. 

GoLocal First Team

G - Nisre Zouzoua 

Zouzoua was named all-conference first team in the NEC after averaging 20 points per game to lead the Bulldogs. 

Zouzoua scored at least 20 points in 15 games and scored at least 25 points on seven different occasions. He reached the 30 point mark on two different occasions.  

This past week, Zouzoua announced via his twitter account that he was leaving Bryant. 

GoLocal First Team

SF - Steven Spieth 

Spieth was named First Team All-Ivy following the conclusion of his senior season at Brown. He is the 19th player in Brown history to receive the honor and the first to do it since Sean McGonagil in 2014.

"Steven had a great season. He really elevated his game from his junior year and I think that is a credit to the work that he put in this offseason. He was a big part of every win that we had this year," said Brown head coach Mike Martin. 

In 2016-17 Spieth led Brown and the Ivy league with an average of 19 points per game in conference play. He ranked third in the Ivy League in overall scoring with an average of 17 points per game. 

Spieth finished his career as Brown's fifth all-time leading scorer with 1,367 points. His 117 career starts are the most ever at Brown and second in the Ivy League. His 118 games played are first at Brown and rank 11th in Ivy League history.

"He has been as reliable as they come, he has played the most games in Brown history, he's played all five positions at one point, he's had a great career," Martin said. 

GoLocal First Team

F - Emmitt Holt 

In his first season in the Big East, Emmitt Holt averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Friars. 

Holt had four double-doubles on the season, including the NCAA Tournament in which he posted 18 points and 11 rebounds. 

Holt will return to the Friars in 2017-18 for his senior season. 

GoLocal First Team

F - Hassan Martin 

Martin was named A-10 Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season after leading the conference with 2.4 blocked shots per game. 

Martin finishes his career with 321 blocked shots, just seven shy of the URI all-time record held by Kenny Green. 

He also ranked 17th in scoring (14 points per game) in the conference and eighth in rebounding (7 per game).

Martin helped lead URI to an A-10 championship and the program's first NCAA Tournament birth since 1999. 

"I'm going to remember Hassan Martin who has been a rock of this program. You don't get a chance to coach a better person than him. You don't get a chance to play with a better person than him," said URI head coach Dan Hurley following the Rams NCAA Tournament loss to Oregon. 

GoLocal Second Team

G - E.C. Matthews 

One season after tearing his ACL, Matthews returned to the Rams and averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. 

While Matthews was up and down most of the season, he looked much more comfortable in URI's final seven games, reaching double figures in all of them.

In the A-10 tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title. 

Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season in 2017-18. 

GoLocal Second Team

G - Jeff Dowtin 

Dowtin started the final 19 games for the Rams, including both NCAA Tournament games. 

On the season, he averaged 6 points in 22 minutes of action per game. 

Dowtin posted a career-high of 23 points in URI's NCAA Tournament win over Creighton in the first round. 

GoLocal Second Team

F - Rodney Bullock

Bullock averaged 15 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Friars in 2016-17, helping them reach their fourth straight NCAA Tournament. 

Bullock had five double-doubles on the year and was named to the All-Big East second team at season's end. 

GoLocal Second Team

F - Kuran Iverson 

Iverson nearly averaged a double-double for URI in his senior season with 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. 

His best game of the season came on the road against Duquesne where he poured in 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. 

One game later, Iverson pulled down 23 rebounds against Richmond. 

GoLocal Second Team

F - Marcel Pettway 

Pettway's numbers dropped from last season, but he was still a critical part of the Bryant front court. 

Pettway averaged 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs after averaged 12 points and 7 rebounds last season. 

Pettway had two double-doubles on the year. 

Coach of the Year

Dan Hurley 

Dan Hurley led the URI Rams to their first A-10 Championship win since 1999 and then their first NCAA Tournament win since 1998. 

Despite some ups and downs throughout the year, Hurley led the Rams to a 25-10 overall record and 13-5 in the A-10 this season, good enough for a third-place finish in the conference. 

Rookie of the Year

G - Jeff Dowtin 

Dowtin took over the starting point guard role in the February 7 game against Massachusetts and he never gave it back. 

Dowtin started the next 19 games for URI and averaged 6 points in 22 minutes of action per game. 

Dowtin saved his best performance for the first round of the NCAA Tournament when he poured in 23 points to lead the Rams past Creighton. 

"This is a guy that came from a great family, played at a great high school program at St. John's College in D.C., maybe the best high school league in the country, DeMatha, pulled a 6, high-level league, comes from a great family, high-level student.

This guy has all the attributes, all the qualities of someone that's going to be very, very successful. Because he's such a well-rounded person he has tremendous confidence," said URI head coach Dan Hurley after the Creighton game. 

Player of the Year

Kyron Cartwright

Kyron Cartwright is the player of the year in Rhode Island. 

Cartwright was third in the country in assists and averaged 11.3 points per game, taking a PC team that was picked to finish 9 in the conference to a fourth straight NCAA Tournament. 

 
 

:!