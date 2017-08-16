URI Ranked in CBS Sports Top 25 Preseason Poll—PC Gets #26
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
URI is ranked 25th in the poll, one spot ahead of Providence at #26.
Duke is ranked #1.
URI
The Rams are coming off their most successful season in 18 years, winning the A-10 Championship and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
URI returns star E.C. Matthews, who averaged 15 points per game last season, just one year after tearing his ACL. The Rams also bring back senior Jared Terrell and sophomore Jeff Dowtin.
The Rams are the only A-10 team to make the rankings.
About URI, CBS Sports writes:
"Eight of Rhode Island's top 10 scorers are back from a team that nearly upset Oregon in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. That's why the Rams are a clear favorite in the Atlantic 10, where Dayton and VCU are both adjusting to offseason coaching changes."
URI has not released their schedule yet.
Providence College
Providence returns their entire starting lineup, as well as their top seven scorers from last season led by Rodney Bullock and Kyron Cartwright.
PC is one of three Big East teams ranked in the poll. The others being Villanova at #8 and Xavier at #23.
About Providence, CBS Sports writes:
“Providence returns the top seven scorers from a team that made the NCAA Tournament -- among them four double-digit scorers - and adds a top-20 recruiting class. So Ed Cooley should be in the Field of 68 for the fifth consecutive season. And this could end up being the best team he's ever coached.”
The Friars open their season on Friday, November 10 against Houston Baptist at Alumni Hall.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal’s All-Rhode Island 2016-17 Division I Hoop Teams
GoLocal First Team
G - Kyron Cartwright
A year after backing up Kris Dunn, Cartwright established himself as one of the better guards in the Big East.
At season's end, he was named to the All-Big East second team and named most improved player.
Cartwright averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in the regular season helping the Friars to a third place finish in the conference. PC was picked to finish 9th at the beginning of the season.
He finished the season ranked third in the country and first in the Big East with 6.8 assists per game.
"He is that straw. He stirs us up a lot, he is able to drive, he is able to kick, he is really talented. I want Kyron to still think he is better than he is. By nature he is a quiet kid, he is a docile young man, hopefully, he continues to know he is a pretty good basketball player. When he thinks he is good, he plays well," said PC head coach Ed Cooley following the Friars final home game.
GoLocal First Team
G - Nisre Zouzoua
Zouzoua was named all-conference first team in the NEC after averaging 20 points per game to lead the Bulldogs.
Zouzoua scored at least 20 points in 15 games and scored at least 25 points on seven different occasions. He reached the 30 point mark on two different occasions.
This past week, Zouzoua announced via his twitter account that he was leaving Bryant.
GoLocal First Team
SF - Steven Spieth
Spieth was named First Team All-Ivy following the conclusion of his senior season at Brown. He is the 19th player in Brown history to receive the honor and the first to do it since Sean McGonagil in 2014.
"Steven had a great season. He really elevated his game from his junior year and I think that is a credit to the work that he put in this offseason. He was a big part of every win that we had this year," said Brown head coach Mike Martin.
In 2016-17 Spieth led Brown and the Ivy league with an average of 19 points per game in conference play. He ranked third in the Ivy League in overall scoring with an average of 17 points per game.
Spieth finished his career as Brown's fifth all-time leading scorer with 1,367 points. His 117 career starts are the most ever at Brown and second in the Ivy League. His 118 games played are first at Brown and rank 11th in Ivy League history.
"He has been as reliable as they come, he has played the most games in Brown history, he's played all five positions at one point, he's had a great career," Martin said.
GoLocal First Team
F - Emmitt Holt
In his first season in the Big East, Emmitt Holt averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Friars.
Holt had four double-doubles on the season, including the NCAA Tournament in which he posted 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Holt will return to the Friars in 2017-18 for his senior season.
GoLocal First Team
F - Hassan Martin
Martin was named A-10 Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season after leading the conference with 2.4 blocked shots per game.
Martin finishes his career with 321 blocked shots, just seven shy of the URI all-time record held by Kenny Green.
He also ranked 17th in scoring (14 points per game) in the conference and eighth in rebounding (7 per game).
Martin helped lead URI to an A-10 championship and the program's first NCAA Tournament birth since 1999.
"I'm going to remember Hassan Martin who has been a rock of this program. You don't get a chance to coach a better person than him. You don't get a chance to play with a better person than him," said URI head coach Dan Hurley following the Rams NCAA Tournament loss to Oregon.
GoLocal Second Team
G - E.C. Matthews
One season after tearing his ACL, Matthews returned to the Rams and averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field.
While Matthews was up and down most of the season, he looked much more comfortable in URI's final seven games, reaching double figures in all of them.
In the A-10 tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season in 2017-18.
GoLocal Second Team
G - Jeff Dowtin
Dowtin started the final 19 games for the Rams, including both NCAA Tournament games.
On the season, he averaged 6 points in 22 minutes of action per game.
Dowtin posted a career-high of 23 points in URI's NCAA Tournament win over Creighton in the first round.
GoLocal Second Team
F - Rodney Bullock
Bullock averaged 15 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Friars in 2016-17, helping them reach their fourth straight NCAA Tournament.
Bullock had five double-doubles on the year and was named to the All-Big East second team at season's end.
GoLocal Second Team
F - Kuran Iverson
Iverson nearly averaged a double-double for URI in his senior season with 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
His best game of the season came on the road against Duquesne where he poured in 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
One game later, Iverson pulled down 23 rebounds against Richmond.
GoLocal Second Team
F - Marcel Pettway
Pettway's numbers dropped from last season, but he was still a critical part of the Bryant front court.
Pettway averaged 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs after averaged 12 points and 7 rebounds last season.
Pettway had two double-doubles on the year.
Coach of the Year
Dan Hurley
Dan Hurley led the URI Rams to their first A-10 Championship win since 1999 and then their first NCAA Tournament win since 1998.
Despite some ups and downs throughout the year, Hurley led the Rams to a 25-10 overall record and 13-5 in the A-10 this season, good enough for a third-place finish in the conference.
Rookie of the Year
G - Jeff Dowtin
Dowtin took over the starting point guard role in the February 7 game against Massachusetts and he never gave it back.
Dowtin started the next 19 games for URI and averaged 6 points in 22 minutes of action per game.
Dowtin saved his best performance for the first round of the NCAA Tournament when he poured in 23 points to lead the Rams past Creighton.
"This is a guy that came from a great family, played at a great high school program at St. John's College in D.C., maybe the best high school league in the country, DeMatha, pulled a 6, high-level league, comes from a great family, high-level student.
This guy has all the attributes, all the qualities of someone that's going to be very, very successful. Because he's such a well-rounded person he has tremendous confidence," said URI head coach Dan Hurley after the Creighton game.
Related Articles
- PC Basketball Kicks Off Emerald Coast Classic by Hosting Grambling on Saturday
- PC Basketball Faces Memphis on Friday in Emerald Coast Classic
- PC Basketball Falls 63-52 to #7 Virginia in Emerald Coast Classic Championship
- NEW: Former PC Basketball Star Bentil Leaving D-League, Heading Overseas
- Holt’s 22 Points Leads PC Basketball Past Vermont 80-58 in Season Opener
- Former PC Basketball Star Bentil Released by Boston Celtics
- UPDATE: Former PC Basketball Star Bentil Waived by Pacers, Sent to D-League
- PC Basketball Begins New Era Monday Night Against Vermont
- PC Basketball Goes for 4th Straight Win on Saturday Against UMass
- PC Basketball Gets Commitment from 4-Star Guard Ashton-Langford
- PC Basketball’s Council II to Transfer
- PC Basketball Releases 2017-18 Non-Conference Schedule
- NEW: Former PC Basketball Star Dunn Traded to Chicago
- PC Basketball Gets Commitment From Top-50 Recruit AJ Reeves
- 6 Things to Know About the Future of PC Basketball
- NEW: PC Basketball’s Bullock to Enter NBA Draft, Not Hire an Agent
- PC Basketball Returns After Week Off to Face Wagner at Dunkin’ Donuts Center
- PC Basketball Looks to Upset #10 Creighton on Saturday
- PC Basketball Hosts St. John’s for Crucial Game in Big East Standings
- PC Basketball Gets Commitment From 3-Star Forward Kris Monroe
- NEW: URI Basketball Lands Indiana Transfer Robinson
- NEW: Bill Murray’s Son, Luke, Leaves URI Basketball For Xavier
- URI Basketball Alums, Biruta, Baron and Munford, Set for NBA Summer League Action
- URI Basketball to be Featured as Part of ESPN’s Tip-Off Marathon
- URI Basketball Gets Verbal Commitment From Michael Tertsea
- URI Basketball Signs Guard McGlynn For 2015-16 Season
- Jordan Hare Leaves URI Basketball Team
- Breaking News: Jordan Hare to Take Leave of Absence from URI Basketball Team
- New Year’s Resolutions for Dan Hurley and URI Basketball
- Recruiting Insider: Forecasting the Future of PC and URI Basketball
- Former URI Basketball Player Arrested on Murder Charge
- URI Basketball Gets Verbal Commit From Cyril Langevine
- Former URI Basketball Star Odom Reportedly Found Unconscious in Las Vegas
- Brown and URI Basketball Set to Renew Rivalry at Ryan Center
- Matthews Returns as #23 URI Basketball Hosts Dartmouth in Season Opener Friday
- URI Basketball Slips to #23 in National Poll - See Top 25
- URI Basketball Moves Up to #21 in National Poll - See Top 25
- 7 Things to Know About the Future of URI Basketball
- URI Basketball Ranked #24 in Preseason Coaches Poll
- URI Basketball Releases 2016-17 Non-Conference Schedule
- NEW: URI Basketball Picked to Finish 2nd in A-10
- URI Basketballl 2015-16 Season Preview
- URI Basketball Signs Head Coach Dan Hurley to Contract Extension
- The URI Basketball Schedule - What we Know, So Far
- NEW: Former URI Basketball Star Martin to Play NBA Summer League With Orlando