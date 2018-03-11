UPDATED: URI Given 7 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Will Face Oklahoma in 1st Round

The URI Rams will be a 7 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament and face 10th seeded Oklahoma in the first round on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Game time is set for 12:15 p.m. on CBS.

Rhode Island is in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year after advancing to the second round last year before falling to Oregon.

Prior to last season, Rhode Island had not been to the tournament since 1999 when they lost to Charlotte in the first round.

The Rams are 7-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

URI This Season

The Rams finished the regular season as the A-10 regular season champions and ranked 17th in the country. They finished the regular season with an overall record of 23-6 and 15-3 in the conference.

In the A-10 Tournament, the Rams got 18 points from sophomore Jeff Dowtin en route to a 76-67 first round win over VCU on Friday afternoon.

In the semifinals, Rhode Island edged St. Joseph's 90-87 to advance to their second straight A-10 Championship game.

Rhode Island lost the A-10 Championship game to third-seeded Davidson 58-57 on Sunday afternoon, giving the Wildcats the A-10's automatic bid.

Atlantic-10 Tournament Bids

Overall, the A-10 saw three teams get into the tournament.

The three teams are Rhode Island, Davidson, and St. Bonaventure.

Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup

Prev Next Guard E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title. Prev Next Guard Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career. Prev Next Guard Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Prev Next Forward Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game. Prev Next Center Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals. Prev

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Guard

Forward

Forward

Center Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.