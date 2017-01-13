URI Loses First Home Game of Season, 87-75 to La Salle

The URI Rams dropped their second straight game on Thursday night, falling 87-75 to La Salle at the Ryan Center.

“We’ve got a whole lot of soul searching to do right now. We were flat and overmatched, and that does not happen to my teams. We’re just too good to play the way we did tonight. We took a step backwards with this performance, but we don’t have a lot of time to spend feeling bad for ourselves. We’ve got 14 games to right the ship,” said URI head coach Dan Hurley after the game.

With the loss, the Rams fall to 2-2 in the A-10 and 10-6 overall, while La Salle improves to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the A-10.

Slow Start Dooms Rams

After leading 5-3 early in the first half, the Rams trial d11-9 with 15:09 to play in the half following a layup from Cyril Langevine.

From that point, La Salle went on an 18-2 run capped off by two free throws by Amar Stukes to take a commanding 29-11 lead with 7:17 to play in the half. The Rams would not be able to recover.

La Salle would take a 43-22 lead into the half, as URI was held scoreless for the final 3:30 seconds.

In the second, the Rams would never threaten La Salle, getting as close as 12 points, but with a minute left to play.

Rhode Island shot 39% from the floor and 35% from three in the game, but a huge factor in the game was La Salle getting to the free throw line 41 times and making 30 of them.

The Rams only got to the free throw line 19 times and made 12 free throws.

That is a sub-optimal loss for #URI. Likely the Rams will be hungry when the #Minutemen come to town next. https://t.co/eXw8pJw2VR — #FightMassachusetts (@FightMA247) January 13, 2017

The Leaders

The Rams were led by Jared Terrell who posted 14 points on 3 of 14 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Jeff Dowtin added 11 points off the bench.

Next up

The Rams return to action Sunday, January 15when they host UMass at 2:30 p.m.

The game can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.