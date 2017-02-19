URI Loses 18 Point Lead, Escapes George Mason With 77-74 Win

The URI Rams led by 18 points with 16:52 to play in the game before George Mason rallied to take a 72-71 lead with one minute left.

URI would get four straight free throws from Stanford Robinson to take a 75-72 lead and then dodged a wide open three from Mason's Otis Livingston en route to a 77-74 win on Saturday afternoon.

The win moves the Rams to 17-9 overall and 9-5 in the A-10. They are now in fourth place in the conference and in position to get a double bye in the A-10 tournament.

George Mason drops to 18-9 overall and 8-6 in conference.

URI Seals Game at Free Throw Line

After trailing by as much as 18 points, 51-33, in the second half, George Mason rallied to take a 72-71 lead with one minute left to play in the game following a free throw from Jalen Jenkins.

Robinson would knock down four straight free throws to give the Rams a 75-72 lead with 25 seconds left to play.

On George Mason's ensuing possession, Livingston got an open three-pointer from the corner, but it missed and Kuran Iverson grabbed the rebound.

Iverson was immediately fouled and went to the line, converting one of two free throws to give the Rams a 76-72 lead.

George Mason would cut it to three, 77-74, and have possession with four seconds left.

However, Mason's Jaire Grayer's inbound pass from under his own basket was intercepted by Robinson. Robinson would go to the free throw line and miss both shots, but URI would hang on for the 77-74 win.

George Mason outscored URI 48-38 and shot 46% from the field in the second half.

URI's Fast Start

The URI Rams had one of their best first halfs of the season, knocking down seven three-pointers in the first half.

Leading 12-10 with 14:56 left in the half, the Rams went on a 17-6 run to take a 29-16 lead with 7:29 left to play following a three from Jared Terrell.

The Rams would take a 39-26 lead into the half.

The Leaders

Robinson poured in a season high 21 points off the bench, including the go ahead free throws.

HIs points came on 5 of 8 shooting from the free throw line and 8 of 11 from the free throw line.

E.C. Matthews followed up with 18 points on 6 of 15 shooting from the field.

Matthews only had two points in the Rams last game against Fordham.

Next up

URI Returns to action on Tuesday, February 21 when they visit La Salle.

La Salle beat URI 87-75 at the Ryan Center back on January 12.

Tip-off for Tuesday's game set for 6 p.m.

