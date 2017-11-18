Welcome! Login | Register

URI Football Visits Towson in Final Game of Season

Saturday, November 18, 2017

GoLocalProv Sports Team

 

Harold Cooper plays final game at URI

The University of Rhode Island Rams football team will wrap up their 2017 season on Saturday when they visit Towson.

The Rams enter the game with a record of 3-7 and 2-5 in the conference while Towson comes into the game with a record of 4-6 overall and 2-5 in conference.

Game time is set for 2 p.m.

URI vs Towson

Saturday’s game will mark the 17th meeting all-time between the two programs with Towson holding a 9-7 edge in the series.

Towson has won four of the last five meetings.

Last season, URI scored 21 unanswered points to rally from a 13 point deficit in the second half.

URI Offense

The Rams offense enters the game averaging 21 points and 346 total yards per game so far this season.

They will be led by redshirt junior quarterback JaJuan Lawson. Lawson has completed 87 passes for 1048 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has racked up 256 rushing yards.

Running back Harold Cooper will look to go out strong in his final collegiate game. So far this season, he has rushed 124 times for 515 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Parker has caught seven touchdown passes this season, five of which have been for 25 yards or longer.

"Parker is the best of the bunch. He is only a sophomore, he has a lot of time to play for URI, he is an all-CAA player, one of the best receivers in the league right now," said URI Radio play-by-play man Steve McDonald. 

URI Defense

Coming into the game, the URI defense has given up an average of 27 points and 375 total yards per game.

URI recorded five sacks last week against Villanova, and now have 32 on the season, a new program record for one season.

They ranked tenth in the country with an averaged of 3.2 sacks per game.

Junior linebacker Justin Hogan leads URI with 83 tackles on the season.

 

:!