URI Football Visits Towson in Final Game of Season
Saturday, November 18, 2017
The Rams enter the game with a record of 3-7 and 2-5 in the conference while Towson comes into the game with a record of 4-6 overall and 2-5 in conference.
Game time is set for 2 p.m.
URI vs Towson
Saturday’s game will mark the 17th meeting all-time between the two programs with Towson holding a 9-7 edge in the series.
Towson has won four of the last five meetings.
Last season, URI scored 21 unanswered points to rally from a 13 point deficit in the second half.
URI Offense
The Rams offense enters the game averaging 21 points and 346 total yards per game so far this season.
They will be led by redshirt junior quarterback JaJuan Lawson. Lawson has completed 87 passes for 1048 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
He also has racked up 256 rushing yards.
Running back Harold Cooper will look to go out strong in his final collegiate game. So far this season, he has rushed 124 times for 515 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Parker has caught seven touchdown passes this season, five of which have been for 25 yards or longer.
"Parker is the best of the bunch. He is only a sophomore, he has a lot of time to play for URI, he is an all-CAA player, one of the best receivers in the league right now," said URI Radio play-by-play man Steve McDonald.
URI Defense
Coming into the game, the URI defense has given up an average of 27 points and 375 total yards per game.
URI recorded five sacks last week against Villanova, and now have 32 on the season, a new program record for one season.
They ranked tenth in the country with an averaged of 3.2 sacks per game.
Junior linebacker Justin Hogan leads URI with 83 tackles on the season.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
