URI Football Set to Host #1 James Madison, Try to Avenge 84-7 Loss Last Year

The University of Rhode Island football team (2-6, 1-4 CAA) will host the number one team in the country on Saturday when James Madison visits Meade Stadium.

James Madison has been the consensus number one team in the STATS FCS and the FCS Coaches Poll every week this season.

Saturday will be URI’s third game against top 25 team this season. They have lost 21 straight games against ranked opponents.

Game time is set for 12 p.m.

URI vs James Madison

Saturday’s game will be the 13th meeting between the two programs, with James Madison holding a 9-3 advantage.

The last meeting between the two teams was last season when the Dukes blew out URI 84-7.

The Dukes have won each of the last seven meetings.

URI Offense

The Rams offense enters the game averaging 23 points and 362 total yards per game so far this season.

They will be led by redshirt junior quarterback JaJuan Lawson. In his last three games, he has completed 57.7 percent of his pass attempts for 509 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He has also led the team with 204 rushing yards.

Running back Harold Cooper will look to continue his momentum, having rushed 100 times for 456 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Parker has caught seven touchdown passes this season, five of which have been for 25 yards or longer.

"Parker is the best of the bunch. He is only a sophomore, he has a lot of time to play for URI, he is an all-CAA player, one of the best receivers in the league right now," said URI Radio play-by-play man Steve McDonald.

URI Defense

Coming into the game, the URI defense has given up an average of 28 points and 404 total yards per game.

Last week against Albany, the Rams defense posted seven sacks, the most in a game by any URI team since 2005. Defensive tackle Brandon Gannett led the way with three sacks of his own.

URI was also stout in the run game, giving up -7 rushing yards to the Great Danes. The lowest rushing total by an opponent in over two decades.

Junior defensive back D.J. Stewart leads the Rams with 68 tackles on the season, while defensive end L.B. Mack III leads URI with 4.5 sacks.

